Cowboys add speed at WR, versatility at RB in 7-round mock draft
Most eyes are on the Super Bowl but the Dallas Cowboys and their fan base are ready to get back to work.
With Brian Schotenheimer showing an early focus on fixing the ground game, the attention is turning toward the offseason. Schotenheimer needs to add talent as he builds an offense dependent on the run and play-action.
MORE: Cowboys fans' dream blockbuster trade could be thwarted by division rival
That goal leads to some early offensive talent being selected in our latest 7-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft.
Round 1, Pick 12: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
CeeDee Lamb had too much put on his shoulders in 2024. He’s a legit superstar and one of the best wideouts in the game but there was no one to take attention away from him.
That’s why the first pick in this mock is used on Luther Burden from Missouri. An explosive weapon who excels after the catch, Burden can be dangerous in Schottenheimer’s offense.
Round 2, Pick 44: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
Dallas should re-sign Rico Dowdle but they can’t survive another season with him as their only competent running back. While Ashton Jeanty keeps getting the attention, it’s hard to see him sliding to pick 12.
Instead, Dallas waits until Round 2 where they can still land a productive back since this class is loaded.
MORE: Micah Parsons gets brutally honest on if Derrick Henry would've saved Cowboys
Here, Kaleb Johnson from Iowa is still available and he would be a home run selection. A versatile back who can win with power and speed, he would give instant credibility to the rushing attack.
Round 3, Pick 76: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
At 6-foot-5 and 313 pounds, Alfred Collins is a load in the middle of the defensive line. He won’t offer much in the pass rushing department but should help Dallas shut down the run.
Round 5, Pick 150: Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame
Known for his leadership and physicality, Jack Kiser has already proven he can be a stud on special teams. If he cleans up some of his coverage, he might be a long-term starter.
Round 5, Pick 170: Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech
Dallas double dips on running backs, using one of their compensatory picks on Tahj Brooks from Texas Tech. At 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds, Brooks is a power back who went for more than 1,500 yards the past two seasons.
His addition would go a long way in improving the Cowboys’ efficiency in short-yardage situations.
Round 5, Pick 172: Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin
Terence Steele showed signs of improvement this past season, so tackle isn’t a major need — as long as Tyler Guyton makes progress. Still, some depth is needed so they go with Wisconsin’s Jack Nelson here.
MORE: Cowboys predicted to sign irreplaceable star to record-breaking contract
At 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, Nelson is built to play the position. He also hails from a program known for producing excellent linemen, making him someone worth taking a flier on.
Round 6, Pick 190: Seth McLaughlin, C/G, Ohio State
The focus on the offensive line continues with Seth McLaughlin as the next pick. He can play center and guard, making him a decent option as a backup — assuming Brock Hoffman becomes their new starting guard.
Round 6, Pick 211: Adin Huntington, DT, Tulane
Adin Huntington had a long road to get to the NFL Draft. He played for three college teams, going from Kent State to Louisiana Monroe and finally Tulane.
He’s undersized but can bring pressure as an interior pass rusher, which will be a need this year.
Round 7, Pick 250: Sai'vion Jones, DE, LSU
With their final selection, Dallas adds LSU pass rusher Sai’vion Jones. He’s a big body at 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds. He’s still working on his overall technique but could be a steal if developed properly.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft
Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares
Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner
Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys