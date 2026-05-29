UCF Knights Baseball Regional Central: Starting Pitchers, Lineups, Everything You Need to Know

The UCF Knights baseball team is set to try for their first trip to Omaha in program history at the Auburn Regional this weekend.

This article serves as your one-stop shop for everything you need to know about the Knights' journey through the Auburn regional from opponents to starting lineups to where the game is being aired or streamed.

Everything You Need To Know

Opponents and Path to Omaha: UCF Knights Region Breakdown: Opponents, Schedule, How to Watch, Bracket Breakdown

Projected Starters: Projected Rotation for UCF Knights in NCAA Baseball Regional Tournament

Game 1: NC State

First Pitch: 8:06 p.m.

TV/Radio: ESPN 2/96.9 The Game

Starting Pitcher: Camden Wicker

Just like he did at the Big 12 Tournament, Wallace is looking to Wicker to get the Knights started in a postseason tournament.

While Wicker has pitched the most innings of any Knight this season, he has the lowest hits allowed per nine innings in the Big 12 and has the fifth-lowest WHIP in the league. He was also chased from his start against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament after only four innings.

Lineup:

After Wallace gave Cayden Gaskin a turn as lead-off and designated hitter in the Big 12 Tournament against Oklahoma State, outfielder DeAmez Ross is back at the lead-off spot, while JD Rogers is back in the DH spot on Friday.

Other than this, Wallace's lineup defensively for a majority of the season remains intact.

What's at stake?:

With Milwaukee's upset of host Auburn earlier on Friday, the winner between the Knights and the Wolfpack advances to a winner's bracket game against the regional four seed as the favorites for a straight shot to the regional final.

However, the loser is going to have to play an elimination game that is also a true road game against the No. 4 overall seed in the nation, who is coming off its most stunning loss of the season.

The Knights have never played Milwaukee before and are 5-6 against Auburn in their program's history.

Winner's Bracket/Loser's Bracket Game: Auburn/Milwaukee

Starting Pitcher: TBA

Lineup: TBA

What's at stake?: TBD

Stay tuned for more information on this game as it becomes available.

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