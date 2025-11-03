How To Watch UCF Men's Basketball's Season-Opener Against Hofstra
Venue: Addition Financial Arena (Orlando, Florida)
Tip-off: Monday, Nov. 3, 8:00 p.m. EST
TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Austin Lyon, Analyst: Mike O'Donnell)
Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Taylor Young)
Odds: UCF is an 11.5-point favorite, per DraftKings.
Series History: First Meeting
Quick Facts:
1. Brand New Team
The Knights had to replace all but two of their players from last season, who either graduated or left via the transfer portal.
Former Mississippi State guard Riley Kugel led the Knights in scoring in both their exhibition games against Duke, with 22 points, and LSU, with 21 points. He is joined by one of his former Bulldog teammates in center Jeremy Foumena, who came off the bench.
The Mississippi State transfers were not the only pair of teammates that moved to Orlando. Both forward Jamicheal Stillwell and guard Themus Fulks arrived from Milwaukee via the transfer portal and have found their way into the Knights' starting lineups in the exhibition games. Stillwell led UCF in its exhibition against LSU with seven rebounds.
2. The Pride of the Pride
Hofstra's standout player comes in the form of junior guard Cruz Davis. The Plano, Texas, native was named Preseason All-CAA First Team after starting in 32 games for the Pride last season, averaging 14.4 points per game, 3.8 rebounds per game and 4.4 assists per game.
The 2025-26 campaign marks the first time Davis has returned to a school, having played for Iona and redshirted a season with St. John's before arriving at Hofstra last season.
3. Carrying the Cultural Torch
Coach Johnny Dawkins may have had to replace most of his on-court production, but he did retain a pair of players to impart his team's culture: center Elijah Hulsewe and guard Poohpha Warakulnukroh.
Hulsewe was a transfer from Bethune-Cookman who redshirted last season, but Warakulnukroh, nicknamed "Pooh," is entering his senior season.
Hailing from Bangkok, Thailand, Warakulnukroh began his UCF career as a student manager during the 2021-22 season, which earned him a redshirt and a spot on the team the following season. While he has only averaged 1.6 minutes per game in three seasons, he is a crowd favorite in Addition Financial Arena. He is also the player who has spent the most time with Dawkins.
"Nothing's new for me, and I think the fact that coach Dawkins trusts that I'll continue the tradition of our defensive standards, offense, you know, all those other standards, even just, you know, keeping the locker room clean," Warakulnukroh said. "I'm just glad that he trusted me to do that, and I want to, you know, keep the team in check."
