Venue: T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Missouri)

Opponent: 1-seed Arizona Wildcats (29-2, 15-2 Big 12)

Tip-off: Thursday, Mar. 12, 3:00 p.m. EST

TV/Streaming: ESPN (Play-by-Play: Dan Shulman, Analyst: Jay Bilas, Sideline: Kris Budden)

Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI

Odds: Arizona is a 16.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series History: Arizona leads the series, 2-0. The Wildcats defeated the Knights, 84-77, in Orlando earlier this season.

1. March Madness Status Update

With the Knights' overtime win against Cincinnati on Wednesday, they maintain their position on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble. In fact, according to CBS Sports' David Cobb, the Knights' result against the Wildcats is going to have no bearing on whether they pick up an at-large bid or not.

In ESPN reporter Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology bubble update, UCF was bumped up to the Last Four Byes, joining NC State, Santa Clara, and Texas. Its win came at the expense of the Bearcats' March Madness hopes, who were downgraded to the "Next Four Out" for Lunardi with no more games left to improve their resume.

2. Injury Updates

Both of the Knights' game-time decisions on Wednesday, forward Jamichael Stillwell and center Jeremy Foumena, ended up seeing the court against Cincinnati.

Stillwell played for 33 minutes, leading the team with 17 points and 15 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season. Barring Dawkins wanting to rest him for March Madness, it looks likely that he continues playing.

Foumena, meanwhile, made his return on Wednesday after missing two games. Though he only saw the court for six minutes, picking up one rebound and one assist, it still gives the Knights another big man to utilize in the frontcourt. His injury now looks more like something that limits playing time, rather than keeping a player off the court entirely.

As for the Wildcats, they reported no players on their player availability report the day before the game.

3. Previously...

Battled for 40 ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/8quC3HELeK — UCF Men’s Hoops 🌴 (@UCF_MBB) January 17, 2026

The last time these two teams met, a career-high scoring day out of guard Themus Fulks was still not enough for the Knights to pull off the upset against a No. 1-ranked Arizona squad in Orlando.

UCF kept the game close, never trailing by more than 11 points, thanks to advantages at the offensive glass, 14-9, second chance points, 19-5, and three-point shooting. However, the Wildcats were able to overcome them thanks to winning in the paint, 36-28, the fast break, 21-10, and the free-throw line. While the Knights were more successful at shooting free throws, Arizona was fouled plenty more times, which helped it create a 10-point advantage over UCF from the charity stripe.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

UCF Basketball Keeps March Madness Hopes Alive With Overtime Victory

How UCF Basketball Nearly Lost A First-Round Bye

UCF EDGE Increases Draft Stock At NFL Scouting Combine