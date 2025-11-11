How To Watch UCF Hoops' Game Against Florida A&M
Venue: Addition Financial Arena (Orlando, Florida)
Tip-off: Tuesday, Nov. 11, 7:00 p.m. EST
TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Austin Lyon, Analyst: Mike O'Donnell)
Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Taylor Young)
Odds: UCF is a 24.5-point favorite, according to Fanduel.
Series History: UCF leads, 9-6 (Last Meeting: 2023)
Quick Facts:
1. A New Era For the Rattlers
The 2025-26 season marks the first for Florida A&M under new coach Charlie Ward, who is making his collegiate coaching debut.
Ward was a dual-sport athlete for Florida State in the early '90s.
He was the starting quarterback of the Seminoles in 1992 and 1993 and went on to win a national championship and the Heisman Trophy as a senior.
However, Ward was also a consistent producer for the Seminoles' basketball team all four years as a point guard, starting most of the games he played from his sophomore season onward. He played in the NCAA Tournament in three of his four seasons, including an Elite Eight run in 1993.
After getting selected in the first round of the NBA Draft by the New York Knicks, Ward spent all but one of his 11-year playing career in the Big Apple.
Ward only had to move downtown to take up his new position, as he's been the head boys basketball coach at Florida High School, a laboratory school affiliated with Florida State's College of Education, since 2018.
2. Another Chance at a Milestone
The 2025-26 season marks coach Johnny Dawkins' 10th season in Orlando at the helm of the Knights.
Should UCF come out on top against Florida A&M, it would mark the 170th win of Dawkins' tenure.
3. Rattlers To Watch
The last time he visited Addition Financial Arena back in December 2023, a sophomore Jordan Chatman played 21 minutes off the bench, going 4-5 from the floor for eight points.
This time around, now a senior, Chatman entered the season as a preseason All-SWAC Second Team selection and has mainly shot from beyond the arc so far this season.
Joining Chatman in the Rattlers starting five for their first two games is junior Anquan Boldin Jr. A transfer from Buffalo, Boldin is the son of the Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Anquan Boldin, who played his collegiate career at Florida State.
