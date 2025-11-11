Inside The Knights

How To Watch UCF Hoops' Game Against Florida A&M

See how to follow the Knights' game against Florida A&M, the last game of their season-opening home stand.

Bryson Turner

Feb 11, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Central Florida Knights head coach Johnny Dawkins watches during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Central Florida Knights head coach Johnny Dawkins watches during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images / Russell Lansford-Imagn Images
Venue: Addition Financial Arena (Orlando, Florida)

Tip-off: Tuesday, Nov. 11, 7:00 p.m. EST

TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Austin Lyon, Analyst: Mike O'Donnell)

Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Taylor Young)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI

Odds: UCF is a 24.5-point favorite, according to Fanduel.

Series History: UCF leads, 9-6 (Last Meeting: 2023)

Quick Facts:

1. A New Era For the Rattlers

Former FSU great and Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward was introduced as Florida A&M's new men's basketball coach on Monday.
The 2025-26 season marks the first for Florida A&M under new coach Charlie Ward, who is making his collegiate coaching debut.

Ward was a dual-sport athlete for Florida State in the early '90s.

He was the starting quarterback of the Seminoles in 1992 and 1993 and went on to win a national championship and the Heisman Trophy as a senior.

However, Ward was also a consistent producer for the Seminoles' basketball team all four years as a point guard, starting most of the games he played from his sophomore season onward. He played in the NCAA Tournament in three of his four seasons, including an Elite Eight run in 1993.

After getting selected in the first round of the NBA Draft by the New York Knicks, Ward spent all but one of his 11-year playing career in the Big Apple.

Ward only had to move downtown to take up his new position, as he's been the head boys basketball coach at Florida High School, a laboratory school affiliated with Florida State's College of Education, since 2018.

2. Another Chance at a Milestone

UCF Knights head coach Johnny Dawkins talks to the team in the second half during a timeout against Oklahoma State.
Mar 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Johnny Dawkins talks to the team in the second half during a timeout against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The 2025-26 season marks coach Johnny Dawkins' 10th season in Orlando at the helm of the Knights.

Should UCF come out on top against Florida A&M, it would mark the 170th win of Dawkins' tenure.

3. Rattlers To Watch

Florida A&M Rattlers guard Jordan Chatman (2) dribbles the ball up court during the second half against Maryland.
Nov 11, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Florida A&M Rattlers guard Jordan Chatman (2) dribbles the ball up court during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The last time he visited Addition Financial Arena back in December 2023, a sophomore Jordan Chatman played 21 minutes off the bench, going 4-5 from the floor for eight points.

This time around, now a senior, Chatman entered the season as a preseason All-SWAC Second Team selection and has mainly shot from beyond the arc so far this season.

Joining Chatman in the Rattlers starting five for their first two games is junior Anquan Boldin Jr. A transfer from Buffalo, Boldin is the son of the Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Anquan Boldin, who played his collegiate career at Florida State.

