How To Watch UCF Hoops' First-Ever Game Against Vanderbilt
Venue: Addition Financial Arena (Orlando, Florida)
Tip-off: Saturday, Nov. 8, 4:00 p.m. EST
TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Austin Lyon, Analyst: Mike O'Donnell)
Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Taylor Young)
Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI
Odds: Vanderbilt is a 7.5-point favorite, per DraftKings.
Series History: First Meeting
Quick Facts:
1. Commodores Coming Off Dominating Season-Opener
Vanderbilt hits the road for the first time this season after blowing out Lipscomb, 105-61, in its season-opener.
Forward Tyler Nickel led the way with 20 points off the back of going 6-9 from three-point land, but guard Tyler Tanner was close behind with 18 points off the back of going 4-5 beyond the arc. Tanner also tallied four steals.
At the boards, forward Devin McGlockton dominated with 12 rebounds
2. The Knights vs. the SEC
While this might be the first meeting between the Knights and the Commodores, UCF and coach Johnny Dawkins are no strangers to welcoming SEC teams into Addition Financial Arena.
During the preseason, the Knights hosted LSU for an exhibition game. Despite getting out to a 36-29 lead at halftime, the Tigers charged back to win, 75-68.
Additionally, UCF's season-opener last season saw No. 13 Texas A&M visit Orlando. The Knights upset the Aggies, 64-61, off the back of a 24-point performance from guard Darius Johnson.
The Knights and Aggies are facing off again later this season, this time in College Station, on Nov. 14.
3. No One Told Him Life Would Ever Be This Way
One of Vanderbilt's three true freshmen is a forward from Atlanta, Georgia, named Chandler Bing.
Bing played for just under five minutes in the Commodores' season-opener against Lipscomb, going 0-1 from the floor with one rebound.
According to his Vanderbilt player profile, he has never watched the iconic television show "Friends," which features the character that he is named after, played by the late Matthew Perry.
4. Milestone Win at Stake
The 2025-26 season marks coach Johnny Dawkins' 10th season in Orlando at the helm of the Knights.
Should UCF come out on top against Vanderbilt, it would mark the 170th win of Dawkins' tenure.
