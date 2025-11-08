Inside The Knights

How To Watch UCF Hoops' First-Ever Game Against Vanderbilt

See how to follow the Knights' first game of the 2025-26 campaign against a fellow Power 4 program.

Bryson Turner

Feb 11, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Central Florida Knights head coach Johnny Dawkins watches during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Central Florida Knights head coach Johnny Dawkins watches during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images / Russell Lansford-Imagn Images
Venue: Addition Financial Arena (Orlando, Florida)

Tip-off: Saturday, Nov. 8, 4:00 p.m. EST

TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Austin Lyon, Analyst: Mike O'Donnell)

Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Taylor Young)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI

Odds: Vanderbilt is a 7.5-point favorite, per DraftKings.

Series History: First Meeting

Quick Facts:

1. Commodores Coming Off Dominating Season-Opener

Lipscomb Bisons forward Or Ashkenazi (6) and Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jaylon Dean-Vines (12).
Nov 3, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Lipscomb Bisons forward Or Ashkenazi (6) and Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jaylon Dean-Vines (12) fight for the lose ball during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Vanderbilt hits the road for the first time this season after blowing out Lipscomb, 105-61, in its season-opener.

Forward Tyler Nickel led the way with 20 points off the back of going 6-9 from three-point land, but guard Tyler Tanner was close behind with 18 points off the back of going 4-5 beyond the arc. Tanner also tallied four steals.

At the boards, forward Devin McGlockton dominated with 12 rebounds

2. The Knights vs. the SEC

While this might be the first meeting between the Knights and the Commodores, UCF and coach Johnny Dawkins are no strangers to welcoming SEC teams into Addition Financial Arena. 

During the preseason, the Knights hosted LSU for an exhibition game. Despite getting out to a 36-29 lead at halftime, the Tigers charged back to win, 75-68.

Additionally, UCF's season-opener last season saw No. 13 Texas A&M visit Orlando. The Knights upset the Aggies, 64-61, off the back of a 24-point performance from guard Darius Johnson.

The Knights and Aggies are facing off again later this season, this time in College Station, on Nov. 14.

3. No One Told Him Life Would Ever Be This Way

One of Vanderbilt's three true freshmen is a forward from Atlanta, Georgia, named Chandler Bing.

Bing played for just under five minutes in the Commodores' season-opener against Lipscomb, going 0-1 from the floor with one rebound.

According to his Vanderbilt player profile, he has never watched the iconic television show "Friends," which features the character that he is named after, played by the late Matthew Perry.

4. Milestone Win at Stake

UCF head coach Johnny Dawkins speaks to media during Big 12 Menís Basketball media day at T-Mobile Center.
Oct 22, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; UCF head coach Johnny Dawkins speaks to media during Big 12 Menís Basketball media day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images / Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

The 2025-26 season marks coach Johnny Dawkins' 10th season in Orlando at the helm of the Knights.

Should UCF come out on top against Vanderbilt, it would mark the 170th win of Dawkins' tenure.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

Bryson Turner
