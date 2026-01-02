Inside The Knights

Johnny Dawkins Previews UCF's Big 12 Opener Against Kansas

UCF coach Johnny Dawkins speaks with the media ahead of the Knights' Big 12 opener against Kansas.
Bryson Turner|
UCF Coach Johnny Dawkins Pre-Kansas Presser
UCF Coach Johnny Dawkins Pre-Kansas Presser

In this story:

UCF Knights

Watch more UCF videos below:

UCF Forwards Preview Big 12 Conference Opener Against Kansas

Johnny Dawkins Breaks Down UCF's 10th Straight Win

UCF Basketball Players Unpack Historic Shooting Night Against FGCU

Published
Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

Share on XFollow itsBrysonTurner
Home/Videos