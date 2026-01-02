Johnny Dawkins Previews UCF's Big 12 Opener Against Kansas
UCF coach Johnny Dawkins speaks with the media ahead of the Knights' Big 12 opener against Kansas.
In this story:
Watch more UCF videos below:
UCF Forwards Preview Big 12 Conference Opener Against Kansas
Johnny Dawkins Breaks Down UCF's 10th Straight Win
UCF Basketball Players Unpack Historic Shooting Night Against FGCU
Published
BRYSON TURNER
Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.Follow itsBrysonTurner