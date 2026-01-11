How To Watch UCF Hoops Take On Cincinnati: Tip-off Time, TV Channel, And Odds

Venue: Addition Financial Arena (Orlando, Florida)

Tip-off: Sunday, Jan. 11, 5:00 p.m. EST

TV/Streaming: ESPN 2 (Play-by-Play: Rich Hollenberg, Analyst: Miles Simon)

Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels)

Odds: UCF is a 3.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series History: Cincinnati leads the series, 18-6.

Quick Facts:

1. Back Where It Began

Dec 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers forward Jovan Milicevic (24) drives to the basket against Cincinnati Bearcats center Moustapha Thiam (52) in the first half at the Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

On Sunday, center Moustapha Thiam makes his first trip back to Addition Financial Arena since he transferred out of UCF over the offseason.

This season was actually supposed to be Thiam's freshman season. He was even the class's top center. Instead, he reclassified to the class of 2024 and was a part of coach Johnny Dawkins' squad last season.

Thiam started all 34 games he played, totalling 976 minutes on the court. He averaged 10.4 points per game with a 49.8% shooting percentage from the floor and 66.7% shooting from the free-throw line. He also averaged 6.4 rebounds per game while getting 25 assists, 88 blocks and 16 steals.

So far this season, Thiam already has 15 steals, one less than his total last season. He also ranks third in the Big 12 in blocks (28) and is in its Top 20 in not just overall rebounds, but also offensive and defensive rebounds per game.

2. Down A Man

The Knights are going into this game without one of their own, and it's not due to an injury.

On Saturday, in a statement posted to UCF general manager Chris Wash's X account, his management said that he had stepped away from the program before the team's matchup against Oklahoma State on Tuesday due to "pressing family matters, including a recent health diagnosis within his immediate family that requires his time, focus, and presence."

"Chris is grateful for the opportunity to have been part of the UCF basketball program and appreciates the understanding and professionalism shown throughout this process," the statement said. "He looks forward to returning to the sport in the future when

circumstances allow."

Dawkins said on Friday that he wishes Wash well.

The statement also requested that Wash's family's privacy be respected.

3. Home Win Streak

While the Knights' 11-game winning streak was snapped on Tuesday against Oklahoma State, their eight-game home winning streak still has the chance to continue.

Extending the streak to nine games would make it stand alone as the second-longest home winning streak of coach Dawkins' tenure in Orlando. It would be the fourth-longest winning streak overall in Addition Financial Arena's history, although if one factored in vacated wins due to NCAA sanctions, then it would be the third-longest.

