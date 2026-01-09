UCF Offensive Lineman Confirms 2026 Return

The UCF Knights are not going to have a full turnover of their offensive line for the 2026 season.

Preston Cushman, who started all 12 games this past season at right tackle after transferring in from Ole Miss last offseason, made the first public acknowledgement of his return to the Knights for his senior season in 2026 on Thursday night during an interview with 96.9 The Game's Marc Daniels. He is the 14th UCF player who has officially confirmed his return for the 2026 season.

The St. Petersburg native said he is coming back not just because he played last season, but also because of the Knights' coaching staff. Cushman said he was thinking of Shawn Clark, UCF's offensive line coach, who passed away on Sep. 21, and how he brought him "out of his shell" and turned him into the football player he is today.

"I wanted to come back here and play for this university and get this thing going in the right direction and leave my mark on this place, leave it in a better place than I found it," Cushman said.

Helping Cushman in this endeavor is his new offensive line coach, AJ Blazek, who UCF officially hired back on Dec. 30. The two met "the other night" and "clicked immediately," Cushman said.

"He's the guy, and he's who we need to at least move the run game in the right direction, and have everyone from the whole offensive staff on the same page, and get this thing rolling in the right direction, and also in pass, just get us right," Cushman said. "So, I'm really excited for him."

Cushman is the third UCF offensive lineman officially confirmed to return for the 2026 season, joining Connor Meadows and Justin Royes. However, they are already outnumbered by the four linemen the Knights have added through the transfer portal. So, there are going to be a lot of new faces making their way into the offensive line room this offseason.

"We got to mend those relationships and get to know each other, how each other's clicks, know each other's 'whys,' and when we go to battle, we got to know all that, and know the brother to our left and brother to our right is ready to play," Cushman said.

Cushman said there is a team meeting on Sunday, and then they "get back into the swing of things weight room-wise."

2026 UCF Knights Returning Player Tracker:

Returning Player Position Waden Charles Wide Receiver Duane Thomas Jr. Wide Receiver Connor Meadows Offensive Lineman Preston Cushman Offensive Lineman Justin Royes Offensive Lineman Dylan Wade Tight End Caden Piening Tight End RJ Jackson Jr. Defensive Tackle Horace Lockett Defensive Tackle Isaiah Nixon EDGE Braeden Marshall Defensive Back Antione Jackson Defensive Back Demari Henderson Defensive Back Jayden Bellamy Defensive Back

