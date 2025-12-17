How To Watch UCF Hoops Vs. Mercer: Tip-off Time, TV Channel, And Odds

Venue: Addition Financial Arena (Orlando, Florida)

Tip-off: Wednesday, Dec. 17, 7:00 p.m. EST

TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Austin Lyon, Analyst: Mike O'Donnell)

Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI

Odds: UCF is a 14.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings.

Series History: UCF Leads series, 18-13 (First Meeting: 2017)

Quick Facts:

1. Protecting the Ball

Mercer might be entering this game at 7-3, but it knows how to get the ball and then protect it.

The Bears rank 28th in the nation with 9.8 steals per game, with guards Zaire Williams and Brady Shoulders making the largest contributions, both of whom are tied for the team lead with 18 steals.

Mercer also ranks 46th in the nation with 10.3 turnovers per game. Even though they've played 10 games, all but four of their players remain in the single digits in turnovers so far this season. Shoulders, despite starting nine games and playing for 295 minutes so far this season, only had six turnovers. There is also a fairly regularly appearing role player, Tristan Gross, who has given up just two turnovers despite playing for 132 minutes so far this season.

The Bears also lead the SoCon in scoring offense. While center Armani Mighty helps with that by ranking third in the nation with a 72.5% scoring percentage, guard Baraka Okojie is getting to the free-throw line, ranking 21st in the nation in field goals made

2. Dishing It Out

UCF's Themus Fulks (1) dribbles the ball down the court during the basketball game against Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025 at the Ocean Center. | Nadia Zomorodian/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCF guard Themus Fulks enters this game ranked fifth in the nation, as he averages 7.4 assists per game so far this season. Should he keep this pace the rest of the season, he'd pass Sinua Phillips's 1991-92 season for the most assists in a single season in program history.

3. What's At Stake

Already, the Knights' seven-game winning streak is currently on its longest of the coach Johnny Dawkins era. With a win over Mercer, extending their streak to eight, it would mark their longest winning streak (that the NCAA did not vacate) since 2004-2005.

The win would also make it the Knights' sixth straight in Addition Financial Arena, which would put it among the top 10 longest UCF winning streaks in building history. It would tie three other streaks, one from Dawkins in 2022-23, and two from his predecessor Donnie Jones, with one streak coming during the 2012-13 season and the other one coming in the next season.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Catch up on more UCF News below:

UCF Defense Loses Depth To Transfer Portal

Three UCF Players Set Up For Comebacks In 2026

UCF Starting Offensive Lineman Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal