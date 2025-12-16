UCF Starting Offensive Lineman Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

A new crop of UCF Knights players have announced their plans to enter the transfer portal, or have them reported, on Monday.

As of the time this article is published, 13 total Knights are set to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2.

Here are the four Knights that have had their plans revealed since John Walker was reported to be entering the portal on Dec. 9:

1. Carter Miller, Offensive Lineman

UCF starting center Carter Miller is entering the transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



Offensive Lineman Carter Miller's entrance into the transfer portal was reported on Monday afternoon by On3's Pete Nakos.

A transfer from Louisiana-Monroe, Miller served as the Knights' starting center for the first nine games of this past season before an injury sidelined him for the rest of the way. He is the third regular starter to enter the portal, joining Walker and quarterback Tayven Jackson.

With Miller's entrance into the portal and his backup, Cameron Kinnie, graduating, the Knights are set to find a new center for next season.

2. Derrick Leblanc and Andrew Rumph, Defensive Tackles

NEW: UCF DL Derrick LeBlanc plans on entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, @Hayesfawcett3 reports



The Knights lost some depth at defensive tackle with sophomores Derrick LeBlanc and Andrew Rumph both entering the transfer portal on Monday afternoon.

LeBlanc had his plans reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett, while Rumph's were announced via an Instagram post.

LeBlanc played in eight games this past season, most of which were in its second half as he got opportunities thanks to injuries higher on the depth chart. He recorded 13 tackles, seven of them solo, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. Meanwhile, Rumph did not see the field this season after doing so in three games in 2024.

None of UCF's defensive tackles this season were seniors, so any losses the Knights have at the position are set to come from the portal.

3. Malakhi Boone, Linebacker

The Knights lost depth in the linebacker room after freshman Malakhi Boone announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on Instagram on Friday evening.

Boone was a three-star recruit out of Bushnell, Florida, who did not see the field this season. He is set to enter the transfer portal with all four years of eligibility intact, since he can use his redshirt.

Boone marks the fourth loss for the Knights at the linebacker position when factoring in the position group's seniors: All-Big 12 Third Teamer Cole Kozlowski, Keli Lawson and Jayden McDonald.

The Knights did sign a pair of linebackers on Early Signing Day, Preston Hall and Matthew Occhipinti, but getting another one through the transfer portal would not be out of the realm of possibility since they would want an experienced player to start alongside All-Big 12 Honorable Mention Lewis Carter, should he return next season.

The transfer portal is set to officially open on Jan. 2 and remain so through Jan. 16.

Catch up on all the Knights that have entered the transfer portal below:

Name Position Years of eligibility remaining 2025 Stats Tayven Jackson QB 1 200/315, 2,151 yards, 10 TDs, 8 INTs, 16 sacks. Jacurri Brown QB 1 Played in 3 games, 3/5 passing for 97 yards and a TD, 16 rushes for 142 yards and 2 TDs. John Walker DT 2 Started all 12 games, recording 40 tackles, (16 solo), three tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble. Carter Miller OL 1 Started first nine games at center. Kylan Fox TE 2 Played in 12 games (started 3), recorded 16 receptions, 137 yards, 1 TD. Derrick LeBlanc DT 2 Played in 8 games, recorded 13 tackles, seven solo, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. Tony Williams DB 4 Played in 2 games, recording two tackles. Jaylen "AP" Heyward DB 3 Played in 2 games, recording three tackles. Jyaire Brown CB 1 Played in 11 games (1 start), recording seven tackles and one pass breakup. Jakob Gude DB 3 Did not see the field. Jacquez Joiner OL 4 Played in one game this season. Malakhi Boone LB 4 Did not see the field. Andrew Rumph DT 2 Did not see the field.

