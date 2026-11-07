How to Watch UCF Knights vs. Kansas: TV Channel, Kickoff Time, and Everything You Need To Know

Kickoff Time: Saturday, November 7, at 3:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Acrisure Bounce House (Orlando, Florida)

TV/Streaming: ESPN 2 (Play-by-Play: Courtney Lyle, Analyst: Rene Ingoglia)

Radio (English): FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Gary Parris, Sideline: Scott Adams)

Radio (Spanish): UCF Knights YouTube Channel (Play-by-Play: Carlos Bohorquez, Analyst: Sergio Ruiz Torres)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner

Weather Forecast: 15 minutes after kickoff, it will be 52 degrees at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, according to AccuWeather. Winds are forecast to blow southwest at 7 miles per hour, with a 0% chance of rain.

Odds: Kansas is favored by 5.5 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series History: Kansas leads the series, 2-0.

Player Availability Report: Read more here.

Three Things To Know:

1. A Family Affair

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

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Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

This weekend's road trip for the Knights brings athletic director Terry Mohajir back to his old stomping grounds in east Kansas.

Mohajir was not only born in Overland Park, Kansas, about a 45-minute drive from Lawrence, but he also worked for the Jayhawks at two points in his career. He served as an assistant offensive line coach and game-day special teams coach on Glen Mason's staff from 1993 to 1996 before he became an administrator. He returned to the school briefly from 2011 to 2012 as its Senior Associate AD and Chief Marketing Officer before he became the athletic director at Arkansas State.

Kansas' ties to the Mohajir Family extend further than just Terry, however. His son, Marco, is a freshman offensive lineman on the Jayhawks, though he has yet to make his college football debut, and one of his daughters, Molly, was a Kansas cheerleader.

2. Welcome Back, Quarterback!

Both UCF and Kansas are set to feature quarterbacks making their first starts back from an injury-induced absence on Saturday.

For the Knights, Alonza Barnett III is set to make his first start since the Pittsburgh game on Sep. 12, though he did step in following Keyone Jenkins' injury last weekend against Baylor.

For the Jayhawks, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Friday that Isaiah Marshall is expected to start after he missed last weekend's game against TCU.

3. Breaking the Streak

Saturday's matchup marks the latest opportunity for the Knights to break a 12-game road losing streak that dates back to the 2024 season, which also means coach Scott Frost is still in search of his first win on the road since his return to UCF.

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Catch up on more UCF News below:

UCF Faced With Depleted Secondary For Kansas Road Trip: Injury Report Breakdown

B.T.'s Breakdown: How the 'Nauts Crashed Back Down to Earth Against Baylor

B.T.'s Breakdown: Lessons Learned From UCF Hoops' Season-Opener