A UCF Fan's Guide to the 2026 NFL Season

With the 2026 NFL season kicking off Wednesday night, the league's crop of UCF Knights alumni is about to embark on another opportunity to claim a Super Bowl ring.

Below is a guide to every Knights alum on an NFL roster and how much impact they could have for their respective teams in 2026:

1. RJ Harvey, Running Back

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) is being tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After starting both of the Broncos' playoff games as a rookie, running back RJ Harvey is back with the franchise for his sophomore season in the NFL. During the regular season, saw action in all 17 games, even starting seven of them. He ran 146 times for 540 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 47 passes for 356 yards and five touchdowns.

Harvey's rookie season followed a historic senior year in Orlando in which he was named a Third-Team All-American after rushing for 1,577 yards and 22 touchdowns, both of which were second-most in a single season in program history, only short of 2007 Kevin Smith. He ended up finishing his career in second place on the Knights' all-time rushing list with 3,792 yards and on the all-time rushing touchdowns list with 43, also only coming behind Smith.

Harvey had to take on a starting role in the latter half of the 2025 campaign after JK Dobbins' season came to an end via a Lisfranc injury. However, the Ohio State product is back in 2026, and according to the Broncos' unofficial depth chart, he is set to resume his starting role.

Before Dobbins was out for the season, Harvey only saw double-digit carries once, though he did still function as a change-of-pace back that earned a few carries and a receiving threat from the backfield. Before Week 11, he'd already amassed six touchdowns, two on the ground and four through the air.

While Dobbins' return could eat into the production Harvey enjoyed at the end of 2025, it is yet to be seen if Harvey's production last season has earned him the opportunity for a more even touch split with Dobbins.

The Broncos kick off their season on Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs.

2. Malachi Lawrence, EDGE

Aug 15, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Malachi Lawrence (57) during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former UCF EDGE Malachi Lawrence is the highest-profile player of the newest crop of UCF athletes to join the NFL's ranks in 2026 after he became the highest-drafted non-quarterback draft pick in program history and the fifth first-round draft pick overall in program history.

Before Dobbins was out for the season, Harvey only saw double-digit carries once, though he did still function as a change-of-pace back that earned a few carries and a receiving threat from the backfield. Before Week 11, he'd already amassed six touchdowns, two on the ground and four through the air.

According to an unofficial Dallas Cowboys depth chart, Lawrence is set to back up Donovan Ezeiruaku at outside linebacker to start off the 2026 season. In 2025, as a rookie out of Boston College, Ezeiruaku secured his first start in week nine and held onto it the rest of the way and now into the 2026 season as well. Meanwhile, trade acquisition Rashan Gary is set to start at Dallas' other outside linebacker spot and be backed up by veteran Von Miller.

Even as a rookie, Ezeiruaku still averaged 33.5 snaps on defense per game before he became a starter. So, even if Lawrence is not going to start right away to kick off his NFL career, he is still likely to earn playing time.

The Cowboys begin their season on Sunday Night Football against the New York Giants.

3. Mike Hughes, Defensive Back

Sep 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes (21) is introduced before a game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive back Mike Hughes is set to embark on the ninth season of his NFL career in 2026, his fourth with the Atlanta Falcons.

He might have only spent one season as a Knight in 2017, but during that season he was named an All-AAC first-teamer as a cornerback. He was also given All-AAC and All-American second team honors as a kick returner, with one such return going 95 yards for a touchdown, helping the Knights seal the game against a No. 22-ranked South Florida squad.

Hughes is back with a Falcons franchise in 2026 that seems confident in their choice to have him as one of their starting cornerbacks. He has started in every game he played with them over the last two seasons at the position and is set to resume that starting role once again this season, according to a depth chart posted by the team on Tuesday.

Barring an injury or a decline in performance, Hughes looks to have another season as a prominent defensive presence in Atlanta. The Falcons open their season against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

4. Alex Ward, Long Snapper

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After playing in 334 snaps over 40 games, including two playoff games, and three seasons, former UCF long snapper Alex Ward looks in line to earn his first career NFL start with the Las Vegas Raiders to kick off 2026.

Ward was named the Raiders' starting, and only, long snapper on the team's unofficial depth chart on Tuesday. He is set to work with punter and holder AJ Cole and kicker Matt Gay.

During his time as a Knight from 2017 to 2022, and serving as the team's starting long snapper starting in 2019, Ward played in 45 games and was a two-time finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award, which honors college football's best long snapper.

The Raiders at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday by hosting the Miami Dolphins.

5. Ricky Barber, Defensive Lineman

Aug 28, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Jovaughn Gwyn (54) blocks Washington Commanders tackle Ricky Barber (50) during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former UCF defensive tackle Ricky Barber is back with the Washington Commanders for his second season in the NFL.

As a Knight, Barber played four seasons in Orlando from 2021 to 2024, earning an All-AAC first team nod in 2022. He made 130 tackles, 30.5 of which were for a loss, and 10 sacks during his time in Orlando.

Barber mostly played on the Commanders' practice squad in 2025, but was elevated to the active roster for the final two weeks of the regular season, during which he tallied 32 total snaps and recorded five tackles and a sack, all of which came in his NFL debut.

While he signed a Reserve/Futures contract with the Commanders back in January, Barber broke camp with the franchise's active roster in 2026. He was listed as one of their third-string defensive linemen, in the same slot as veteran Javon Kinlaw.

With Barber's position on the depth chart, it would not be a surprise if he played around the same number of snaps he did when he was on the active roster in 2025, which averaged out at 16 per game.

The Commanders travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

6. Tylan Grable, Offensive Lineman

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Tylan Grable gets ready to block Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer during first half action of the Bills preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former UCF offensive lineman Tylan Grable is back for his third season in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2024.

Grable transferred to UCF from Jacksonville State and played 27 games in two seasons in Orlando, even earning an All-AAC third team honor from Pro Football Focus in 2022 and an All-Big 12 honorable mention nod in 2023.

Grable played in four games, plus one playoff game, for the Bills in 2024. He missed more than half of the 2025 season due to a concussion, only seeing action in one game: a Week 18 start.

According to the Bills' depth chart, Grable is the team's backup right tackle behind Spencer Brown, who has started in 69 of the 73 games he's played for Buffalo since he was taken in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Considering it's been over a year since a concussion landed Grable on injured reserve, the 2026 season could serve as his first opportunity to play a full NFL season. While it might not be starting reps right now, he has a pair under his belt already, so he has the capability to do it should Brown sustain an injury.

The Bills travel to Houston to play the Texans to open 2026 on Sunday at 1 p.m.

7. Mac McWilliams, Defensive Back

Aug 28, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Mac McWilliams (22) before action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former UCF defensive back Mac McWilliams is back for his sophomore NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

After transferring from UAB, McWilliams spent his final season of college football with the Knights in 2024. He tallied 32 tackles, 25 of them solo, an interception, a forced fumble and two passes defended.

McWilliams was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Eagles and played just 28 snaps on defense as a rookie last season across five games alongside 21 more on special teams, plus another four during a playoff game.

According to the Philadelphia Eagles' depth chart, McWilliams is set to back up Cooper DeJean at nickelback, meaning an increased snap count could be in the cards for the Pensacola native.

The Eagles kick off 2026 on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. by hosting the Washington Commanders.

8. Kalia Davis and Dillon Gabriel

Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Kalia Davis (93) at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel did not finish his collegiate career as a Knight, he did start for the Knights in 2019 and 2020. Plus, he is also on the same team as former UCF defensive lineman Kalia Davis, and the two are both in the same situation: they are on injured reserve.

Gabriel started in six of the 10 games he played for the Browns in his rookie season in 2025, completing 110 of 185 passes for 937 yards and seven touchdowns with two interceptions.

Meanwhile, Kalia Davis is a new addition to the Browns after spending the first three seasons of his career as a San Francisco 49er. He actually started all 17 games for the team last season, totaling 28 tackles, four of which were for a loss, and three passes defended.

Both were placed on injured reserve with a designation to return, Gabriel with a back injury and Davis with a quadriceps injury, according to RotoWire. Due to this, they are required to miss the first four games of the season before they can return to the active roster.

Deshaun Watson was already named as the Browns' starting quarterback and is joined on the active roster by Shedeur Sanders, returning for his second season in the league, and sixth-round draft pick Taylen Green.

As for the defensive tackle situation, last season's starters Mason Graham and Maliek Collins are both back. Considering Davis signed a one-year deal back in March, he would most likely serve as a backup option with another pair of returners for the Browns: Adin Huntington and Mike Hall Jr.

9. Practice Squad Players

Green Bay Packers edge rusher Nyjalik Kelly (47) is shown during the first day of training camp Wednesday, July 29, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It is the first of three consecutive public practices. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While they did not make their teams' active rosters to start the 2026 season, these three former Knights were signed by those teams' practice squads:

EDGE Nyjalik Kelly, Green Bay Packers: After earning back-to-back All-Big 12 honorable mention nods in 2024 and 2025 to finish off his UCF career, he signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Packers, but was one of the team's final roster cuts. So, he begins the 2026 season on their practice squad.

OL Paul Rubelt, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Following his six seasons as a Knight, his last two of which saw him become a regular starter, Rubelt signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Buccaneers. While he was one of the team's final roster cuts to get to 53 players, he was able to sign with their practice squad and not count toward its 16-player limit thanks to the International Player Pathway exemption.

WR Brandon Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers: Johnson is back for his fourth stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers after signing with their practice squad. He had spent training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders, but was cut on Aug. 30 as they trimmed down to a 53-man roster. Johnson spent his final season of college football in 2021 as a Knight after five seasons at Tennessee, catching 38 passes for 565 yards and 11 touchdowns.

10. Injured Reserve Players

Aug 14, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Jacoby Jones (84) runs with the ball as Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Louis (19) defends during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two additional UCF players join Davis and Gabriel on injured reserve, but unlike the pair of Cleveland Browns, who were designated to return, these two players were waived from their teams with injury designations. Both are set to stay the entire 2026 season on their teams' injured-reserve list unless they reach an injury settlement with them.

WR Jacoby Jones, Washington Commanders: Jones was cut from the Commanders on Aug. 30 as the team trimmed down to its 53-man roster. However, due to an undisclosed injury, he reverted to the team's injured reserve list.

After spending his final college football season with the Knights in 2024, tallying 22 catches for 327 yards and two touchdowns, Jones spent most of the 2025 season on the Commanders' practice squad, though he did play in one game in which he caught a pass for 25 yards.

RB Myles Montgomery, New England Patriots: Due to an undisclosed injury, Montgomery was waived by the Patriots on Aug. 12 and reverted to their injured-reserve list the next day.

Montgomery spent his final two college football seasons as a Knight after three seasons at Cincinnati. He marked his final season in Orlando in 2025 with 143 rushes for 705 yards and four touchdowns, plus 17 catches for 182 yards.

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