Three Key Takeaways From UCF Hoops's Sixth Straight Win
The UCF Knights men's basketball team extended its active winning streak to six games Saturday afternoon, thanks to taking care of VMI, 82-57.
Here are three key takeaways for the Knights from the contest:
1. When You Can't Score Long, Go Low
VMI ended up getting an early advantage on the Knights thanks to three-point shooting, with the Keydets sinking 6-17 from beyond the arc compared to UCF's 2-13 in the first half.
Despite the early deficit, the Knights pulled ahead by the halftime break thanks to a domination of the paint, 34-8, which has been one of their hallmarks offensively for the last few games.
One dimension of these points in the paint are fast break points. UCF shut out VMI from getting any in the first half defense while it scored 13. The Knights ultimately won the fast break battle, 21-3.
Plus, there was also forward Jordan Burks, who finished second on the team in scoring with 14 points for the afternoon despite going 0-5 from three-point land.
Despite the long ball not falling, the Knights capitalized on their shots closer to the basket and ended up creating more offensive opportunities, helping them create separation against the Keydets.
2. Crashing the Glass
The Knights were not just scoring down low; they were also fending off the Keydets from possessing the ball outright, rebounding the ball more times offensively, 28, than the Keydets did defensively, 22. It marks the most offensive rebounds UCF has pulled down in a single game dating back to the 1996-97 season.
This effort was led by forward Jamichael Stillwell, who tallied 10 of those offensive rebounds. He is just the fourth UCF player dating back to the 1996-97 season, and the first since 2012, to tally double-digit offensive rebounds in a game.
Stillwell did all this en route to his third double-double of the season, not just leading the team with 14 rebounds overall, but also in scoring with 21 points.
3. The Hot Start Continues
Coach Johnny Dawkins' 10th season in Orlando is getting off to a start he has not seen since his first.
The Knights' 7-1 start is the first in program history since Dawkins' first season at UCF back in 2016-17.
The win also marks the first time UCF has gotten a six-game winning streak since the fall of 2019 and Dawkins' 175th win of his tenure.
The Knights have just over a week off before they take the court again on Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. to host CAA favorite Towson.
