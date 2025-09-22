SI

UCF Assistant, Former Appalachian State Head Coach Shawn Clark Dies at 50

Liam McKeone

Shawn Clark was formerly the head coach at Appalachian State before joining UCF.
UCF offensive line coach Shawn Clark has died at 50 years old, the school announced on Monday.

Clark unexpectedly passed away on Sunday night at a local hospital, per Central Florida's announcement. He was admitted on September 9 due to a medical emergency.

"Shawn was so much more than a coach," UCF head coach Scott Frost said in a statement on Monday. "He was a remarkable man, husband, and father who cared deeply about his players and staff. The reaction of our players and coaches to the news this morning is a testament to Shawn’s character and the impact he had on every life that he touched. He was loved. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Jonelle, and children, Giana and Braxton. We are here to support them and will continue to keep them in our hearts and prayers."

Clark joined UCF in 2024 after spending five seasons as the head coach at Appalachian State, garnering a 40-24 record during his time coaching the Mountaineers. He had previously starred for the school as a player, earning two All-American nods as an offensive linemen from 1995-1998.

After his playing days Clark coached at several schools, including Eastern Kentucky, Purdue, and Kent State.

Liam McKeone
