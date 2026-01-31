How To Watch UCF's Space Game Against No. 11 Texas Tech: Tip-off Time, TV Channel, And Odds

Venue: Addition Financial Arena (Orlando, Florida)

Tip-off: Saturday, Jan. 31, 12:00 p.m. EST

TV/Streaming: ESPN 2 (Play-by-Play: Rich Hollenberg, Analyst: King McClure)

Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels)

Odds: Texas Tech is a 5.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series Record: UCF leads the series, 2-1 (Last Meeting: Dec. 31, 2024)

Quick Facts:

1. Go For Launch

Saturday's game marks UCF's first of two Space Games this season. It comes with the debut of a new SpaceU uniform, which, in a first for any uniform in program history, is predominantly colored Canaveral Blue.

2. Welcoming an Old Friend

Texas Tech's arrival in Orlando brings some familiar faces for UCF forward Devan Cambridge, who played for the Red Raiders for two seasons, but only played in 14 total games due to injury.

"He has a lot of respect for their program and what they've been able to accomplish," coach Johnny Dawkins said on Friday.

Coincidentally, the game is also scheduled for the day after Cambridge's 25th birthday.

3. Battle of the Long Ball

Saturday's matchup is a showdown between two of the best teams in the Big 12 in shooting from beyond the arc.

The Red Raiders are second in the conference and 10th in the nation in three-point percentage. This is thanks to the duo of guards Donovan Atwell and Christian Anderson, who are both in the Top 15 in the nation and top five in the Big 12, in three-point percentage. The 'Nauts are just 1.2 percent behind them with the third-highest three-point shooting percentage in the Big 12.

However, Texas Tech has a sizeable advantage when it comes to the volume of their three-point shooting. The Red Raiders are eighth in the nation, averaging 11.4 converted three-point shots per game. Atwell and Anderson are at the helm here as well, who both ranked in the Top 20 in the nation in total three-pointers made.

In comparison, UCF is 118th in the nation with 8.7 made three-pointers per game.

4. UCF Likely A Man Down

Center Jeremy Foumena was ruled as doubtful in the Big 12's Player Availability Report on Friday, making him unlikely to take the court for Saturday's matchup. This would mark his third consecutive missed game.

During the last two games Foumena's been out, center John Bol has seen an uptick in minutes with the 'Nauts down one big man. Despite the blow to their frontcourt depth, it has not stopped them from still winning battles at the glass, even getting their highest rebound total of conference play so far this season against Arizona State.

