How To Watch UCF Basketball's First Visit To Utah: Tip-off Time, TV Channel, And Odds

Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Tip-off: Saturday, Feb. 21, 9:00 p.m. EST

TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Tony Parks, Analyst: Joe Cravens)

Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI

Odds: UCF is a 2.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series History: Utah leads the series, 2-1. (Both Utah wins were on neutral courts)

1. UCF Remains Banged Up

After needing assistance to exit the court after the TCU, @UCF_MBB guard Riley Kugel is questionable for Saturday’s game against Utah.



Fellow guard Carmelo Pacheco is also questionable after missing the TCU game due to a concussion.



Forward Jamichael Stillwell is probable. pic.twitter.com/Zgddac1l4h — Bryson Turner (@itsBrysonTurner) February 21, 2026

While forward Jamichael Stillwell's inclusion on this player availability report suggests he is still nursing an ankle injury that held him out of action for the Knights' game against West Virginia, his "probable" designation and the fact he played in their last game against TCU show he is likely to take the court again tonight.

However, another member of UCF's starting five is now "questionable," and that is guard Riley Kugel. He was assisted off the court by two team staff members following the TCU victory. Should he miss this game, the Knights will be down their leading scorer and one of their main three-point threats.

UCF's threat from three-point range has already been affected for the past couple of games due to the absence of reserve guard Carmelo Pacheco, due to a concussion. He is also questionable for Saturday night's game.

2. New Location Unlocked

While the Knights and Utes have faced off against each other three separate times before. While Utah holds the series lead, 2-1, both of those Utah wins came on neutral courts, while UCF's lone win was in Orlando.

So, Saturday night marks the Knights' first time taking the court against the Utes in the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

3. Coming In Hot

Both the Knights and Utes enter Saturday's game coming off halting their longest losing streaks of the season.

UCF had lost three consecutive games before beating TCU in a game between NCAA Tournament bubble teams on Tuesday, 82-71.

Meanwhile, the Utes picked up their second win in Big 12 play on Wednesday after a seven-game losing streak. Utah, as the road team, took down West Virginia, 61-56, as it was fresh off beating the Knights in Orlando.

-

