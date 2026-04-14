UCF Guard Declares For 2026 NBA Draft

A UCF Knights guard is taking his shot at the NBA.

On Monday, guard Themus Fulks posted a statement to his Instagram account officially declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft.

"Knight Nation, thank you for a great year in black and gold," Fulks wrote. "We achieved so much this year and I will forever be grateful for this opportunity."

The Milwaukee transfer made the most of his lone season as a Knight, in which he was named to the All-Big 12 Third Team and All-Big 12 Newcomer Team. In addition to his accolades, Fulks’ 222 assists broke the program's single-season assist record, blowing past Sinua Phillips' 183 from the 1991-92 season. Fulks also led the team in raw scoring with 461 points and successful free throws, making 89 of his 112 attempts for a 79.5% free-throw percentage.

Fulks is aiming to join a select club of UCF men's basketball alumni whose names were called in the NBA Draft. Forward Taylor Hendricks, who was selected ninth overall in the 2023 Draft, was the most recent of three former Knights to get selected; the other two being Bennie Shaw in 1976 and Jermaine Taylor in 2009.

Fulks' declaration comes the same week in which he is one of two Knights set to compete in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. Both he and fellow guard Riley Kugel are among 64 college basketball seniors invited to compete in front of professional scouts at Churchland High School in Portsmouth, Virginia, an event that has featured the likes of NBA stars Jimmy Butler, Derek Fisher, Tim Hardaway and John Stockton.

UCF is no stranger to the Portsmouth Invitational, as guard Darius Johnson competed in its 2025 edition. While he did not sign on to an NBA program, he did move on to playing professional basketball overseas in Montenegro.

Fulks is set to play for the Norfolk Sports Club, a team that also features Kansas State's Nate Johnson, Tennessee's Felix Okpara, Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn and North Carolina's Seth Trimble. Kugel, meanwhile, is playing with Jani-King, a team that also features Kansas' Tre White.

The tournament takes place over four days from April 15 to 18. Kugel and Jani-King tip off first on Wednesday, April 15, at 8 p.m., while Fulks and Norfolk Sports Club play the following evening on Thursday, April 16, at 6 p.m.

The 2026 NBA Draft is set to take place from June 23 to 24.

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