UCF Pitcher Discusses Settling Into Win Over North Florida
UCF pitcher Tori Payne speaks with the media following the Knights' win over North Florida, 4-1.
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BRYSON TURNER
Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.Follow itsBrysonTurner