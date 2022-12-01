Skip to main content

9 UCF Knights Make All-AAC Teams

Thoughts about UCF’s American Athletic Conference selections.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The American Athletic Conference published their all-conference selections today. The UCF Knights did well with nine players being selected to first or second team.

Here are the nine that made it, with comments about each. Tomorrow will be more about the Knights that were snubbed from the list.

First Team All-Conference

Ryan Swoboda, OT - Really improved his play as the season moved forward. While it may have taken some time to acclimate to the UCF offensive line, he was a 6-foot-10 and 325-pound bulldozer for the majority of the season. Hard not like the effort that Swoboda showed.

Lokahi Pauole, OG - Should be considered the best guard in the AAC. Also as consistent an offensive lineman as there was in the league all year. Many of those power runs up the middle – even when quarterback John Rhys Plumlee ran a draw – started behind this man and eventually through a big hole in the defensive front.

Ricky Barber, DT - Despite receiving double teams and the opposition avoiding him for much of the season with their running game, Barber still had some really big moments. That hit on Tulane quarterback Micahel Pratt was one of the best UCF defensive plays of the season. In all, Barber tallied 43 total tackles, three sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hurries, and four pass breakups.

Tre’mon Morris-Brash, DE - Has established himself as UCF’s primary pass rusher with six sacks and 12 tackles for loss, and the player that opposing teams better know where he’s lined up during obvious passing downs. Moreover, Morris-Brash was not only a pass rusher, but he also did a quality job of playing the run as well, evidenced by his 50 total tackles. He has truly expanded his role and become a top defender.

Jason Johnson, LB - It was not even close. Johnson was the tackling machine for the Knights with 114. He was always around the football with relentless hustle. Another way to define Johnson would be to say he’s Mr. Consistency. He was a quality player against pass-heavy teams, power running teams, and could be used in obvious passing situations as well. Johnson was a huge pickup for the Knights from the Transfer Portal.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Second Team All-Conference

Ryan O’Keefe, WR - He’s the player that kept opposing teams honest with those reverses and quick screens, and he also ran past quite a few defensive backs. O’Keefe continued to be a clutch player that defenders struggled with, and the statistics proved that. 67 receptions, 688 yards, 10.3 average, and five touchdowns receiving. Plus, 21 rushes for 214 yards and a 10.2 average on the ground.

Samuel Jackson, OG - The spokesman of the team, Jackson was a 6th-year senior that plowed over defenders and helped to keep UCF’s offensive line together no matter the circumstances. During the War on I-4, Jackson really moved some Bulls out of the way for the rushing attack to dominate with 345 yards and three scores.

Matthew Lee, C - Surprising that he did not make the first team, but nevertheless, Lee was a technician with a mindset similar to Jackson in terms of leadership. He is a power player in the trenches and also improved his pass blocking during the season.

Isaiah Bowser, RB - One of not only the AAC’s best power runners with 13 rushing touchdowns, Bowser was a brute that could have competed and been highly successful in any league. Short yardage, there went Bowser, downhill. Everyone knew it and he still made the first down or the end zone far more often than not. He was also the man responsible for setting up many of those play-action shots that UCF used this season, as well as being one of the nation’s best running backs in pass protection.

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

In This Article (1)

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

Cayden Lee Wide Receiver Kennesaw (Ga.) Kennesaw Mountain / Cam Newton 7v7 - 2023
Football Recruiting

UCF Recruiting Picking Up 3 Weeks from National Signing Day

By Brian Smith
UCF Knights
College Football News

Transfer Portal Season: Should UCF Load Up Again?

By Brian Smith
John Rhys Plumlee Space Game
College Football News

UCF Knights Ranked in Latest CFB Playoff Poll

By Brian Smith
Hugh Freeze Auburn Tigers
College Football News

Auburn's Hire of Hugh Freeze Impacts Many CFB Programs

By Brian Smith
ucf knights - navy midshipmen 2022
College Football News

Gus Malzahn Press Conference, AAC Title Game & 'Holy Holler'

By Brian Smith
UCF Knights Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee - Tulane Green Wave
Football

Gameday Information: UCF at Tulane Round II

By Brian Smith
michael pratt quarterback tulane green wave
Football

AAC Title Game Statistics & Trends to Know: UCF at Tulane

By Brian Smith
War on I-4 2017
College Football News

UCF’s Best Moments from the War on I-4

By Jack Edwards