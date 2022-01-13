Caleb Williams Rumors Aside, His Final College Decision Dictates Where Other Quarterbacks Go

Once Caleb Williams decides where he will play college football in 2022, Transfer Portal quarterbacks will suddenly start coming off the board.

NORMAN, Okla. - There’s one player that’s likely holding up some of the college football transfer quarterbacks from deciding, and that would be Caleb Williams. The former No. 1 player in the nation per SI All-American and writer John Garcia is coveted by many schools, and schools obviously want his answer before moving on because he’s such a great talent at the most important position in sports, quarterback.

It makes sense.

With that stated, some schools are already back in session. They need an answer post-haste. Others will be back in the classroom next week or the week after. The ones with more time before class begins hold an advantage.

Once Williams does indeed make his college choice (by the end of the weekend?) between Southern California, Auburn, Georgia and goodness knows how many other programs, that’s when several of the following quarterbacks could also make a decision. Some of the following players are being impacted by Williams’ decision.

What’s happening behind closed doors, as Williams ponders his decision, is not exactly open to the public. Therefore, any one of the following signal callers could cross paths with Williams and the team(s) they both speak with. It’s truly intriguing.

Here’s a look at three very talented players that would likely already be off the board if not for Williams, and still have college decisions to make.

Jaxson Dart, Southern California

Before Williams even visited the Trojans this past weekend, it’s hard to imagine that Dart was not pondering his future in Los Angeles. A very highly decorated prospect himself, Dart would be the No. 1 quarterback in the portal during many other years. He’s big-armed signal caller that could end up in a number of places.

Out of high school, the former talent from the state of Utah looked at Iowa State, BYU, UCLA, TCU and of course Southern California among many others. One would expect him to stay close to home or at least out West, but anything is possible. Keep in mind, top-notch linebacker Mohamoud Diabate just transferred from Florida and decided on Utah. With the Transfer Portal, players are truly looking at things from a broad perspective.

Braxton Burmeister, Virginia Tech

Originally playing at Oregon (2017-2018), Burmeister was at Virginia Tech (2020-2021) after sitting out one season. He threw for 1,960 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions this past season. He’s an experienced and versatile performer that could certainly help many schools.

For a team that needs a plug-and-play signal caller, Burmeister would be a good addition to that program.

Harrison Bailey, Tennessee

A pro-style quarterback that played for Marietta (Ga.) High School before heading off to Knoxville, he’s a very talented passer that could make an impact at many schools. He’s not a runner, but any team that wants a signal caller that can absolutely throw darts should have an interest in this young man. Some of the schools that have been associated with Bailey include California, Georgia Tech, and UNLV.

Regardless of the schools involved, Bailey has the talent to make a difference for a lucky offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

More Names to Know

There are other signal callers like former Florida State player Chubba Purdy and Paul Tyson, the grandson of legendary Alabama Head Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, that are also available. One will also see more names enter the Transfer Portal after the conclusion of spring practice when quarterbacks leave schools after not winning the starting job.

