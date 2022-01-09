Ole Miss Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee Transferring to UCF

After a recent visit to UCF, the final decision for John Rhys Plumlee ended up being black and gold. The talented dual-threat signal caller will head from Oxford, Miss. to Orlando, Fla. to play out his remaining eligibility.

Plumlee was a key player at quarterback for the Rebels in 2019. He was far more a runner than a passer, gaining 1,023 yards and scoring 12 rushing touchdowns for Ole Miss. Perhaps most impressively, Plumlee averaged 6.6 yards per carry.

During his sophomore and junior seasons, Plumlee was more of a reserve at quarterback behind Matt Corral. He was then used as a wide receiver. This past season, Plumlee caught 19 passes for 201 yards.

Could Plumlee come to UCF and be the starter or at least be a package player to help supplement the talents of quarterback Mikely Keene? That seems to be the goal.

It's not yet known exactly how Plumlee fits into UCF's plans for 2022, but Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn has a press conference at 5 p.m. so the question of Plumlee's role with the Knights will certainly be asked.

Stay tuned to Inside The Knights for more coverage of Plumlee as there will be a full piece by piece look at his game on Monday and Tuesday.

