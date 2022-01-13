Initial Thoughts, Auburn Wide Receiver Kobe Hudson Transfers to UCF

ORLANDO - The Knights landed a key transfer today with wide receiver Kobe Hudson making the move from Auburn, Ala. to Orlando, Fla. The 6’1”, 200-pound Hudson is a player that can play multiple roles for the Knights, and a review of his specific skills will come about tomorrow at Inside The Knights.

For now, a few things to note about Hudson joining UCF and what it means overall, from a first look perspective. As noted in an article two days ago about the Knights recruiting the state of Alabama , relationships win recruiting battles. With Hudson, Head Coach Gus Malzahn and his staff at Auburn had a strong relationship with the LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County player. They recruited him hard and it made sense. He played his prep football about an hour from the Auburn campus.

With Hudson leaving Auburn, those relationships really do help the final decision go in a specific direction. In this case, that direction is in UCF’s favor. As the Knights continue to build their roster, always remember, players almost always pick coaches that they feel comfortable with first and foremost. It’s the person in the polo representing a school that a recruit chooses, not the logo on the polo. Recruiting is a people-first business all to itself.

Next, Hudson might have a direct impact on the starting lineup for UCF. He’s capable of playing the boundary position opposite of Jaylon Robinson and Ryan O’Keefe, or playing either of the other two wide receiver positions. That will be a really exciting combination whenever that trio is placed on the gridiron together. Here are some notes about Hudson:

**As a sophomore for Auburn, Hudson led the Tigers with 44 receptions. He also had 580 yards receiving, 13.2 average, and four touchdowns.

**Counting the NCAA-allotted COVID year of eligibility where every college football player was given back the 2020 season even if they played, Hudson still has three years of eligibility remaining.

**In six of the 12 games in which Hudson played in this past season, he caught at least four passes. He was a consistent receiver for Auburn.

**Against Mississippi State, he grabbed eight passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.

**Also against Mississippi State, Hudson had two one-handed catches, with the latter being a back of the end zone grab that was absolutely spectacular. He is indeed a playmaker.

**Hudson caught a touchdown pass in the last three games of the season – at South Carolina, Alabama, and against Houston in the Birmingham Bowl – to bring his season touchdown total to four.

Hudson has a great chance to make an impact with the Knights, and UCF fans are really going to enjoy seeing him play.

