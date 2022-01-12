Ryan Swoboda Transfers to UCF Knights

ORLANDO - UCF Football has another player that will be coming back home, as former Clermont (Fla.) Windermere Prep offensive tackle Ryan Swoboda is headed home to finish out his college career with the Knights.

The Knights have been red hot with the Transfer Portal, as it also added safety Koby Perry from Austin Peay, outside linebacker/defensive end K.D. McDaniel from Kentucky, linebacker Terrence Lewis from Maryland, quarterback Johy Rhys Plumlee from Ole Miss, offensive tackle Tylan Grable from Jacksonville State, and are expected to land another key player very soon.

As for Swoboda, the Knights sign an offensive tackle that was a two-year starter for the Virginia Cavaliers. He’s a massive man at a listed 6’10”, 325-pounds. Even at his size, he’s been nimble enough to be good in pass protection, something that is essential for a modern offensive tackle. Considering that the Cavaliers were one of the nation’s best offensive units this past couple of seasons at protecting against negative plays and keep the quarterback upright, he’s a welcomed addition to the UCF family.

UCF returns Sam Jackson for a sixth-year at UCF next fall, but loses Marcus Tatum at left tackle. The addition of Swoboda will potentially create a valuable competition for a starting offensive tackle position and/or depth at guard with the possibility of Jackson playing inside. Grable is also expected to play offensive tackle, so there’s a depth chart that should start to fill out.

Look for more Transfer Portal news to be coming out for the Knights in the next few weeks, as well as UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn holding a press conference about the transfers and discussing their talents. Inside The Knights will be covering the press conference and will discuss the Knights’ overall list of transfers to date shortly after Coach Malzahn’s press conference.

More UCF coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

College Football Linebackers are Deciding Quickly After Entering the Transfer Portal

For UCF Football, Relationships in the State of Alabama Will Pay Recruiting Dividends

UCF Football Working The Transfer Portal Until the Last Moment

Ole Miss Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee Transferring to UCF

Bowser, Ward, Jackson and Montalvao Returning to UCF Football

Hoping for a Speedy Recovery for Alabama Wide Receiver Jameson Williams

What's Behind UCF Quarterback Dillon Gabriel's Transfer to Oklahoma?

UCF “Mission Control” NIL Deal Blasting Off

Three Possible Breakout Players for UCF’s Offense in 2022

A Look at Possible Ole Miss Quarterback Transfer John Rhys Plumlee

Antonio Brown's Saga with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a Reminder that the NFL is a Business