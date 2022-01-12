Skip to main content
Ryan Swoboda Transfers to UCF Knights

Knights add Virginia offensive lineman Ryan Swoboda from the Transfer Portal.

ORLANDO - UCF Football has another player that will be coming back home, as former Clermont (Fla.) Windermere Prep offensive tackle Ryan Swoboda is headed home to finish out his college career with the Knights.

The Knights have been red hot with the Transfer Portal, as it also added safety Koby Perry from Austin Peay, outside linebacker/defensive end K.D. McDaniel from Kentucky, linebacker Terrence Lewis from Maryland, quarterback Johy Rhys Plumlee from Ole Miss, offensive tackle Tylan Grable from Jacksonville State, and are expected to land another key player very soon.

As for Swoboda, the Knights sign an offensive tackle that was a two-year starter for the Virginia Cavaliers. He’s a massive man at a listed 6’10”, 325-pounds. Even at his size, he’s been nimble enough to be good in pass protection, something that is essential for a modern offensive tackle. Considering that the Cavaliers were one of the nation’s best offensive units this past couple of seasons at protecting against negative plays and keep the quarterback upright, he’s a welcomed addition to the UCF family.

UCF returns Sam Jackson for a sixth-year at UCF next fall, but loses Marcus Tatum at left tackle. The addition of Swoboda will potentially create a valuable competition for a starting offensive tackle position and/or depth at guard with the possibility of Jackson playing inside. Grable is also expected to play offensive tackle, so there’s a depth chart that should start to fill out.

Look for more Transfer Portal news to be coming out for the Knights in the next few weeks, as well as UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn holding a press conference about the transfers and discussing their talents. Inside The Knights will be covering the press conference and will discuss the Knights’ overall list of transfers to date shortly after Coach Malzahn’s press conference.

