Bowser, Ward, Jackson and Montalvo Returning to UCF Football

UCF will have four key players back for one more season inside the Bounce House.

To say that UCF Football is fortunate to have all four of Isaiah Bowser, Anthony Montalvo, Alex Ward and Sam Jackson returning would be a major understatment. All of them were contributors to the Knights this past season.

Along with Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn, all of them took to the podium today to discuss why they came back, what it means to play for UCF, and even discussed their academic aspirations.

UCF Football and its fanbase is lucky to have each of these four young men returning.

Here's the press conference for each player, starting with long snapper Ward, who actually turned down a chance to go to the NFL to return to UCF.

Next up, Montalvo is a defensive lineman that will have added responsibility in 2022. He's looking to improve his ability to penetrate and make plays in the backfield, per his comments in the press conference.

Another lineman, this time on the offensive side of the football, Jackson brings a wealth of experience and will actually be a sixth-year senior. He's capable of playing all five positions along the offensive line, and he's ready to play whichever spot that Offensive Line Coach Herb Hand needs him at.

Finally, the work horse in the backfield, Isaiah Bowser. Although he had the chance to go to the NFL, he's decided to improve his skills to increase his NFL Draft ranking and help the Knights in the process. His decision to return to UCF is huge for the Knights.

More UCF coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Ole Miss Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee Transferring to UCF

UCF “Mission Control” NIL Deal Blasting Off

Three Possible Breakout Players for UCF’s Offense in 2022

A Look at Possible Ole Miss Quarterback Transfer John Rhys Plumlee

Antonio Brown's Saga with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a Reminder that the NFL is a Business

Top 2023 Central Florida Area Football Recruits

Interviews with top 2023 football recruits Jace Arnold, Troy Ford, Jr. and Braeden Marshall

First Thoughts, Isaiah Bowser Returning to UCF

How UCF Matches Up in to Big XII Recruiting

UCF Football Loses Bethune and Mokiao-Atimalala to the Transfer Portal

K.D. McDaniel Provides UCF with a Versatile Edge Defender

Who is Terrence Lewis and How Will He Help UCF Football?

Knights Add “T2” and “Mack” to the Football Roster from Transfer Portal

Next Steps for UCF Football to be a Consistent Top 25 Program

Matt Corral’s Knee Injury Places Opt-Outs in Perspective

Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman Makes His Head Coaching Debut

Predicting the Alabama Versus Cincinnati Final Score

CFP: Analyzing the Rushing Attacks of Georgia and Michigan before the Capitol One Orange Bowl