A Look at Possible Ole Miss Quarterback Transfer John Rhys Plumlee

UCF had Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee on campus and he’s a possible addition to the 2022 roster.

ORLANDO - UCF had a top athlete on campus and he’s a possible transfer out of Ole Miss and the SEC.

Playing for Ole Miss, John Rhys Plumlee was a very good athlete that operated a lot of run-pass option plays, quarterback-designed runs, and mixed in the passing game. He just did not get a full opportunity for the Rebels and that’s why he entered the Transfer Portal on Jan. 4, 2022.

He ended up being beat out by soon to be NFL quarterback Matt Corral and has been primarily used as a runner and receiver in 2020 and 2021. He’s one of the fastest players in the SEC so there’s certainly plenty of opportunity to utilize his skills at positions other than quarterback.

With that said, Rhys Plumlee is looking for a new home and UCF would offer a chance to play quarterback. Here’s a look at his passing statistics in 2019 when he was the leader of the Rebels offense:

79/150 for 910 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. Those statistics come from nine games during his freshman season, as he was thrusted into the starting lineup. As a runner, Plumlee really excelled.

154 carries, 1,053 yards, 6.6 average, and 12 touchdowns. To put up those types of numbers against SEC competition, as a freshman, is phenomenal. Against the eventual National Champion LSU Tigers, Rhys Plumlee rushed 21 times for 212 yards and four touchdowns.

Now a much more experienced and stronger player, Rhys Plumlee will be able to compete for a starting position. He’s also capable as a receiver as well, catching 19 passes for 201 yards this season in Oxford, Miss.

It’s unknown what Plumlee’s next college destination will be or when he will announce, but he’s certainly a talented athlete that fits the description of a quarterback that UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn had success with during his time at Auburn.

