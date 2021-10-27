The State of Florida Recruiting Report for Oct. 27

The state of Florida has four programs that matter in college football, and three of them are quite frankly doing quite poorly on the recruiting trail.

ORLANDO - Time for another state of Florida recruiting report, and this time it’s drama filled because of three programs doing poorly on the gridiron, and it’s led to issues with recruiting. It did not always used to be that way.

There was a time when the state of Florida contained at least two, if now three, teams ranked in the national top 10. Florida, Miami, and Florida State all had their moments. Great teams for a long ride during the 1980s, and especially the 1990s, and into the 2000s.

Alas, UCF began to emerge, but at the same time there were some turbulent times with the traditional “Big 3” in Florida. That’s not ever been more the case than right now. All three of Florida, Florida State and Miami lost commitments recently, while UCF just secured the commitments of three highly coveted targets: running back Jordan McDonald, as well as the twins, Demari and Ja'Cari Henderson, a safety and cornerback.

Jordan McDonald, Running Back, Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton - UCF Commitment Matt Ray, Volunteer Country

A few questions that need to be answered about the struggling programs, but will need a little time before anything is clearly known:

**After losing prized recruits in linebacker Shemar James and cornerback Julian Humphrey just in the last week, who’s next recruit to bolt out of the Florida recruiting class? If there are more, when does Head Coach Dan Mullen pull the trigger and change a few members on his coaching staff that fans of the Gators have been clamoring for?

**For Florida State, a tough final five road game schedule looms for the Seminoles. Can Florida State find a way to go 3-2 or 4-1 with a schedule that includes in order: going to Clemson this weekend, hosting North Carolina State, hosting Miami, at Boston College and at archrival Florida to conclude the 2021 regular season?

**Can Miami completely turn around their season? The Hurricanes play at No. 17 Pittsburgh this coming Saturday at Noon EST.

It’s been a topsy-turvy recruiting situation in the Sunshine State. Here’s a closer look at the issues presented to the Big 3, as well as some perspective about UCF and it’s recruiting efforts of late with The Daily Knight podcast.

