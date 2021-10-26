UCF Football Recruiting Hits the Big Time

When will college football fans give the respect UCF deserves for how they are recruiting?

ORLANDO - With the commitments of Ja’Cari and Demari Henderson on Monday, the UCF Football set a higher standard for its recruiting. The number of highly regarded prospects that already committed to the Knights reached a point that should not be ignored.

The Knights have beaten out programs like Alabama, Miami, Ole Miss, Florida State, Cincinnati, North Carolina State, South Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, and Tennessee for top 2022 recruits.

The trend continued with the Henderson twins, and it leads to the following question.

As it relates to recruiting, when will UCF Football receive the respect it deserves from college football fans that root for other programs?

That question is answered in the following podcast, as well as describing how UCF began to build this recruiting class.

Side note: Look for UCF to continue to land highly regarded prospects within the class of 2022. The Knights are not done yet. Here’s today’s version of The Daily Knight discussing UCF’s recruiting efforts:

