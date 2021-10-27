Becht and Rodgers Impress Again, Williams One to Watch for Wiregrass Ranch

There were two Power Five recruits at Wiregrass Ranch before the 2021 season, and now there’s three.

TAMPA - Anytime a scout stops by and checks out talent at a Florida high school, there’s no telling what kid developed into a playmaker or transferred in from another program. While checking in with Wiregrass Ranch, located on the Northeast edge of Tampa, there was knowledge of 2022 Iowa State quarterback commitment Rocco Becht and top 2023 wide receiver Bryson Rodgers. Both are great prospects, but now there’s a third Wiregrass Ranch player to check out.

For any scouts out there, if you do not check out class of 2024 prospect Izaiah Williams and evaluate his film, that’s on you. He’s the next playmaker to watch in the greater Tampa area.

“He always makes the first guy miss,” Rocco Becht said of the sophomore receiver. “Always…”

After watching Williams make cuts, change directions and catch the football away from his body, there’s no question that he is a natural wide receiver. There is one other aspect of his playing style and athleticism that is noticeable, and it’s one college football coaches will like.

Williams possesses the type of twitchy athleticism that could allow him to play cornerback at the Power Five level. When called upon, Williams plays safety for the Wiregrass Ranch defense. That way he stays in the middle of the field and can help his high school team more. At the college level, however, this young man could be a player that transitions to cornerback.

Izaiah Williams, Wiregrass Ranch - class of 2024 Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Looking at him, he’s roughly 6’0” 160 pounds right now. Long way to go physically, but he’s long with a frame to add good weight. Williams has a chance to make a name for himself over the course of the next two years. As for his teammates, a couple of notes.

Becht improved steadily during his high school career. As a senior, he’s now in control and leads with his football intelligence as much as he does his strong right arm. Speaking of passing the football, Becht did show he’s added velocity.

Iowa State will be receiving a quarterback with a chance to compete for playing time no later than his sophomore season in Aimes, Iowa. As for Rodgers, he’s improved physically.

A natural route runner, Rodgers definitely put time in the weight room. His strength showed with power out of his stance that translates to an explosive first step. With that improved burst off the line, Rodgers closes the gap between himself and the cornerback quicker than he did just six months ago, allowing him to dictate to the cornerback before that player is likely ready to turn and run. Rodgers is one of the most improved players in Florida from this spring until now, and that’s probably why he earned scholarship offers from Alabama in June and from Michigan in early October, among others.

Final Thoughts

Good to see Becht and Rodgers continuing to grow their games. Both of them are headed for big things at the college level. As for Williams, his journey just begun. He has a chance to be a special player, too.

