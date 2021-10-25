Henderson Twins Commit to UCF

UCF’s 2022 recruiting class just hit pay dirt with the commitments of Demari and Ja’Cari Henderson from Seminole High School, just north of Orlando.

ORLANDO - The UCF Football recruiting class improved not once but twice today. Landing big-time safety and cornerback prospects Demari Henderson and Ja’Cari Henderson.

Their commitments were part of a spirited recruiting battle with numerous programs, including schools like Miami and Florida. While gaining another win over traditional in-state programs is hard to define, perhaps it's best left to UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn to say what the twins committing to become a part of the UCF Football program means:

Inside The Knights was already headed to Seminole High School to watch practice today, and then the news broke about the twins committing. Credit for breaking the commitments goes to USA Today writer Jon Santucci. Here’s Santucci’s story:

Inside The Knights will follow up with each of Demari and Ja’Cari today, as well as get videos and photos of them from practice and post another article later this evening.

In addition, UCF linebacker commitment Kameron Moore plays for Seminole High School. Look for his comments about being close friends with the twins from Moore, and also information about his own senior season.

For college football, UCF Football, and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. It will be found on iTunes and Spotify. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page. Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Take 5: Thoughts Leading into UCF's First Road Win?

Which College Football Teams Stack up Against Georgia?

UCF Lands Football Commitment from Running Back Jordan McDonald

Does Height Matter for a QB? Who's the Next Kyler Murray?

The Space Game Powered By Ground Control

USC at Notre Dame, Drake London Versus Kyle Hamilton

Tennessee Travels to Alabama for Biggest Test of the Year

How About those Citronauts' Space Uniforms?

Defensive Secondary Leads UCF to Victory Over Memphis

Tracking UCF's Offense Through the First Half

With Risk of Further Injury, Should Dillon Gabriel Return to the Gridiron and Play for UCF in 2021?

Game Day Central: Memphis at UCF

Developing UCF's Young Cornerbacks

Kenny Pickett and DJ Uiagalelei, Quarterbacks Going in Opposite Directions

Giving Credit to College Football's Most Athletic, Intelligent and Unique Defenders

Game Prediction: Memphis at UCF

Expectations for UCF Quarterback Mikey Keene

Checking in With Bo Mascoe, Derrick LeBlanc and John Walker at Kissimmee Osceola

North Carolina State at Miami, Last Chance for Manny Diaz?

UCF will be Facing an Abysmal Memphis' Pass Defense

Which Coach(es) Get Fired at Florida?

Film Review of UCF Football Commitment Keahnist Thompson