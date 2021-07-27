UCF versus Houston: Are the Two Programs Competing for a Spot in the Big XII?

Which would the Big XII select, Houston or UCF? Would it be more advantageous for the Big XII to take both teams? To understand the possibilities, here’s a closer look at the Houston Football program and what it might offer the Big XII, as well as a combination of Houston and UCF.

Conference realignment is a hot topic right now, and the UCF Football program certainly could be a part of a future transition into the Big XII or another conference. For today’s discussion, the Big XII will in fact be the primary conference mentioned, and it’s connection with another team many UCF fans are familiar with, the Houston Cougars.

Another American Athletic Conference member, Houston is no stranger to playing UCF and vice versa. The two schools possess football teams with recent success, but will it be enough, individually speaking, to bring one or both of them into the Big XII?

Before going to the topic of adding both teams, it’s a good idea to begin with discussion about Houston’s background in football, and how they appeal to more than just the people running the various Big XII programs that are likely to still be around after Texas and Oklahoma bolt for the SEC (only a matter of time, not if).

There are obviously other sports to consider, but football is the driving force for most athletic departments and both these schools have fan bases that want to see their respective schools win in football; so the debate begins now.

The Reasons for Big XII Members Wanting Houston

**Playing against a team in the fourth largest metropolitan market in the country (roughly 2.5 million people) holds advertisement revenue value. Money talks. So does another aspect beyond the people happy to see advertising in between a series and at halftime.

If the Big XII will survive without Texas and Oklahoma, there needs to be a different type of television draw. Can the Cougars replace a portion of what Texas and Oklahoma brought to the table? Yes, but one must be realistic. Those are two true college football blue bloods. There’s money to be made, but it’s complicated (see below about administration).

**Recruiting. That city is absolutely loaded. It does not matter which side of the city one goes to, the Houston area is loaded with blue chip football recruits. The opportunity to visit Houston and play the Cougars is great, but going there and raiding some of the recruits could even be better.

Besides Miami, Houston might be the best city in America for high school football. It’s certainly in the conversation. For a back story, It’s the city that one time LSU Head Coach Nick Saban used to really want to get the Tigers involved with to get them over the top. That’s what LSU did, winning a national championship in 2004. There was some Houston talent added to the bayou prep stars for a really loaded roster.

Reasons the Big XII Would Vote Against Houston

**Recruiting, but this time it could be because the other member schools would be afraid of Houston having too much control over the local talent as a Power Five program. Sound familiar to UCF fans?

This is the same type of scenario that does not help UCF with the ACC or SEC. The Knights are in an area loaded with talent and those programs in the ACC and SEC may not be keen on UCF being a Power Five school in a major city like Orlando.

Clayton Tune, Houston Quarterback Tim Flores-USA TODAY Sports

**The Houston administration. Will they absolutely throw the money into the football program to win at a high level? Remember, replacing Texas and Oklahoma is a gigantic task. No need for members being brought in that will not commit financially at the level of the other Big XII members.

There would likely need to be some sort of guarantee as to the type of money being placed into the football program (and athletics overall, honestly) for Houston to get a nod from the Big XII members to be invited into the conference. Money matters and Houston could be a driving force for the Big XII if it commits to facilities and coaching salaries much the same way schools do in Power Five conferences like the Big XII, ACC, and SEC.

How does the idea of UCF Joining Forces with Houston Possibly Play into the Scenario?

**For the programs that are not happy with Houston’s possible recruiting stranglehold over the Houston metropolitan area, adding UCF will provide inroads into Florida. That’s attractive whether other Big XII members want to admit it or not. With 37 players drafted this past April during the NFL Draft, Florida ranked No. 1 for states watching their former prep players being selected from rounds one through seven.

If a program like Texas Tech could add a couple of the traditional Florida pass rushers or cornerbacks, or if Baylor could find a great Sunshine State offensive tackle or middle linebacker, adding UCF and Baylor might make more sense than one or the other joining the Big XII. Just something to consider when the fact that each of the remaining Big XII Head Coaches will want to know, what’s in it for the coaches and players?

Hard to blame either of the coaches and players, as they are the ones putting in the work. Now, if you want an even closer look at Houston and its history, as well as what to consider when talking about Big XII members either staying or leaving the Big XII, watch the following video. It’s a closer look at Houston’s recent football history, as well as some of the reasons that schools inside the state of Texas as opposed to the schools outside the state of Texas may view Houston and UCF a little differently.

