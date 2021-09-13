USC Head Coach Clay Helton Fired!

It’s already begun. The first firing of a head coach this season just happened. Southern California fired Head Coach Clay Helton after the Trojans started the 2021 season 1-1.

Sometimes situations materialize faster than one might believe they will. That’s the case with Southern California, as Head Coach Clay Helton was removed from his duties, per Southern California Athletic Director Mike Bohn.

From Bohn’s public statement, one line in particular catches the eye.

“I want to be exceptionally clear: our university and our leadership are committed to winning national championships and restoring USC football to glory.”

While a bold statement, the history of the Trojans is unquestionably one of the greatest in all of college football. The six Heisman Trophy winners alone are a testament to Southern California’s football tradition. To be fair, Coach Helton simply did not live up to that standard of excellence.

During his time at Southern California, Coach Helton amassed 46 wins and 24 losses. Coach Helton went 5-1 against rival UCLA, but only 1-4 against the Trojans other rival, Notre Dame.

“Over the next few months, we will conduct a national search for our next head coach,” said Bohn of what’s next for the Trojans.

In the meantime, Associate Head Coach and Cornerbacks Coach Donte Williams will be the leader of the Trojans. He came to Southern California by way of the University of Oregon (2018-2019). Other prior coaching positions for Coach Willimas:

Los Angeles Harbor Junior College (2007) - Cornerbacks

El Camino Junior College (2008) - Cornerbacks

Mt. San Jacinto Junior College (2009) - Cornerbacks

Nevada (2010) - Quality Control/Linebackers

Washington (2011-2012) - Graduate Assistant, Cornerbacks/Linebackers

San Jose State (2013) - Cornerbacks

San Jose State (2014-2015) - Secondary/Recruiting Coordinator

Arizona (2016) - Cornerbacks

Nebraska (2017) - Cornerbacks

For UCF insights, college football news, and recruiting information go to my YouTube Channel, Podcast, and Instagram. Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Stopping the Run Will be Pivotal for the UCF Defense Against Louisville

A Look at UCF at Louisville, Key Players and Statistics

College Football in Florida, a State of Disarray?

A True Game Changer, Cedric Baxter Provides More Than Talent

Knights Stayed Focused and Played Inspired Football, Preparation for Louisville Begins

Knights Run Past Bethune-Cookman, Win 63-14

Second Half Thoughts and Trends: Bethune-Cookman at UCF

First Half Thoughts and Trends: Bethune-Cookman at UCF

Big XII Membership, Changing the Geographical Footprint of UCF Football Recruiting

Inside The Knights Staff Predictions: Bethune-Cookman at UCF

Big XII Officially Invites BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston to Join its Conference

UCF Football Branding its Helmets through Social Media

A Closer Look at the UCF Defense Versus the Bethune-Cookman Offense

Initial Thoughts, Bethune-Cookman at UCF

Oregon at Ohio State, Previewing the Big Matchup

A Closer Look at the UCF Offense Versus the Bethune-Cookman Defense

Durwood Dominy, and His Voice, Helps to Bring Colquitt County Football to Georgia High School Football Fans

Titus Mokiao-Atimalala Continued the 808 Connection to UCF

Kalia Davis Earned AAC Player of the Week, and Now He Can Help Take the UCF Defense to Another Level