USC Head Coach Clay Helton Fired!
Sometimes situations materialize faster than one might believe they will. That’s the case with Southern California, as Head Coach Clay Helton was removed from his duties, per Southern California Athletic Director Mike Bohn.
From Bohn’s public statement, one line in particular catches the eye.
“I want to be exceptionally clear: our university and our leadership are committed to winning national championships and restoring USC football to glory.”
While a bold statement, the history of the Trojans is unquestionably one of the greatest in all of college football. The six Heisman Trophy winners alone are a testament to Southern California’s football tradition. To be fair, Coach Helton simply did not live up to that standard of excellence.
During his time at Southern California, Coach Helton amassed 46 wins and 24 losses. Coach Helton went 5-1 against rival UCLA, but only 1-4 against the Trojans other rival, Notre Dame.
“Over the next few months, we will conduct a national search for our next head coach,” said Bohn of what’s next for the Trojans.
In the meantime, Associate Head Coach and Cornerbacks Coach Donte Williams will be the leader of the Trojans. He came to Southern California by way of the University of Oregon (2018-2019). Other prior coaching positions for Coach Willimas:
Los Angeles Harbor Junior College (2007) - Cornerbacks
El Camino Junior College (2008) - Cornerbacks
Mt. San Jacinto Junior College (2009) - Cornerbacks
Nevada (2010) - Quality Control/Linebackers
Washington (2011-2012) - Graduate Assistant, Cornerbacks/Linebackers
San Jose State (2013) - Cornerbacks
San Jose State (2014-2015) - Secondary/Recruiting Coordinator
Arizona (2016) - Cornerbacks
Nebraska (2017) - Cornerbacks
