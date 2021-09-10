Inside The Knights Staff Predictions: Bethune-Cookman at UCF

Stephen Leonard and Jason Hamby share their thoughts and final score predictions for UCF’s second game of the 2021 season against Bethune-Cookman.

ORLANDO - Inside The Knights has multiple takes on Saturday’s game, with the following writers forecasting their insights below.

Stephen Leonard's Thoughts and Score Prediction

UCF plays host to Bethune-Cookman on Saturday night, the first meeting between the schools since September of 2014. That game ended in a UCF victory by a score of 41-7, extending the current winning streak over Bethune-Cookman to seven games.

UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn will be expecting another impressive showing by running back Isaiah Bowser, who contributed 201 total yards in the victory against Boise State last Thursday night. Bethune-Cookman’s defense gave up 287 rushing yards in their loss to the University of Texas at El Paso, with two running backs rushing for more than 100 yards.

UCF running back Isaiah Bowser shredded Boise State's defense for 172 yards on the ground and 29 receiving yards. UCF Athletics

With UCF being viewed as the significantly stronger team, it will be interesting to see which players receive playing time, if the game becomes a rout, as expected. True freshman quarterback Mikey Keene, who won the backup duties, should get his first collegiate snaps. It will also likely be the first opportunity to see Kentucky quarterback transfer Joey Gatewood, who was granted eligibility this season after arriving to UCF’s campus in August.

With UCF being able to start fast and continuing to score, the majority of their starters will not need to play in the second half. Look for the UCF coaching staff to slow it down as the fourth quarter begins, running out the clock.

UCF 65 Bethune-Cookman 10

Jason Hamby's Thoughts and Score Prediction

This Saturday’s game against Bethune-Cookman should be a blowout, and should give the UCF offense to show just how explosive they really are. This Bethune-Cookman team gave up 38 points and 472 total yards last week against UTEP. Against UCF, one can feel pretty certain that the Bethune-Cookman will not be able to match anything close to the playmaking ability of the Knights.

On the offensive side of the football, Bethune-Cookman does have a couple skill players able to make plays when given space like Marcus Riley at wide receiver and Que’Shawn Byrd at running back. However, it is still hard to see the Wildcats scoring two touchdowns on the Knights.

Jaylon Robinson went for 140 yards and a touchdown against Boise State. How many receiving yards and touchdowns will Robinson obtain versus Bethune-Cookman? UCF Athletics

Offensively for the Knights, Bowser won’t have near as many carries as he did last week (33), but he’ll impress again. Look for Coach Malzahn to get the ball in backup running back Johnny Richardson’s hands more this game as well. Go ahead and chalk up quarterback Dillon Gabriel for more than 300 passing yards, at least 100 of those to wide receiver Jaylon Robinson.

Knights 48 Wildcats 10

Look for an additional article about a game prediction tomorrow, that will also discuss what Dillon Gabriel needs to do to raise his game yet again.

