UCF HC Gus Malzahn Talks O'Keefe Injury, FAU's Offense, and John Rhys Plumlee

Listening to UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn speak during today’s media session there were many different points being made about offense and defense, but the first key point that came up was regarding the injury to UCF wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe.

“We’re hoping we have him,” Malzahn said of his senior O’Keefe. “As the week goes on, we’ll see what exactly that looks like.

“I think everybody knows that he’s a dynamic playmaker, and when you don’t have him that’s a challenge. So we’ll see as the week goes on, but we’re hopeful (for O’Keefe’s return).”

Regarding UCF’s offensive line and their inconsistent performance, Malzahn pointed towards two different points.

“Well, first of all, I think the offensive line did some good things. Uh, last week that was no doubt. That’s a new group working together. Um, I’ll keep saying it every week, that group is going to get better and I think they’re a good offensive line.”

Moving on the next game on the road at Florida Atlantic, a question was asked about the Owls and their offensive style of play, and that includes bona fide mobile quarterback in N’Kosi Perry.

“Yeah, I think it’s a little bit different because it’s a different scheme with what they do (compared to Louisville), but they’ve been real successful with what they do. They’re ninth in the country in total offense right now. Twelfth in the country in third down conversions.

“They’re doing a lot of different things. They’re running the ball extremely well, and they’re throwing it extremely well. They play fast. So it will be different than it was last week.

Regarding the process of quarterback John Rhys Plumlee becoming more acclimated with the offense, Malzahn had the following to say.

“I think it was a very good learning experience for him. They (the Cardinals) presented a lot of different looks, a lot of different challenges. He faced a lot of adversity. It’s like I said, he hasn’t played quarterback in like two years. There’s a little bit of a learning curve. He’ll learn from it, and be better for it. At the same time, we gotta do better around him, too.”

Here’s coach Malzahn’s full press conference:

