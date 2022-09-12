UCF Opponent Preview: FAU Offensive Players to Watch

The second week of the season saw the UCF Knights fall at home to the Louisville Cardinals. The game went down to the wire and the Cardinals held on for a 20-14 victory.

Now head coach Gus Malzahn the Knights go on the road to Boca Raton to face in-state foe Florida Atlantic. The Owls are 2-1 on the season and are averaging over 40 points per game. Here’s a breakdown of three of FAU’s key offensive players.

QB N’Kosi Perry

Some may remember Perry from his time with the Miami Hurricanes, with whom he played until 2020. Since then, he’s made the 50-mile move north and is in the midst of a seamless transition to FAU. Last season, Perry threw for 2,762 yards, 60.9%, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran four scores into the end zone.

This year, he’s picked up right where he left off and has lit it up in his first three games of 2022. The fifth-year senior has already racked up 879 yards, completing 62.4%, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

Tackling Perry is not as easy as many other quarterbacks, as he can take off and make plays. Thus, the Knights need to provide sound tackling when rushing him in the pocket or whenever he takes off to run. He has 53 yards rushing and two touchdowns so far in 2022.

WR LahJohntay Wester

Perry is the motor that drives the Owls’ offense, but Wester is his go-to guy. The 5-foot-11 sophomore from Palmetto, Fla. has come into his own this season. He’s made 15 catches for 222 yards, 14.8 average and three touchdowns. In FAU’s most recent game, he exploded for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

The speedster is one that can change games and the Knights’ secondary is going to have to account for him. For what it’s worth, UCF held up fairly well against the pass in the Louisville game so there is evidence that its experienced secondary will provide a tough matchup for Wester and the Owls.

RB Larry McCammon

FAU runs a fairly balanced offense. It passed 98 times and ran 135 times so far this fall, with McCammon a focal point. He’s carried 43 times, 303 yards, 7.1 average, and two touchdowns.

At 205 pounds, McCammon’s not a bulldozer, but he’s strong enough to break arm tackles and has shown top end speed on a couple of long runs, including one 58-yard jaunt. UCF’s defensive line will play a huge role in this game as they try to contain McCammon and Perry.

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram