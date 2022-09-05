UCF Knights WR Ryan O'Keefe Profile
Ryan O’Keefe
Position: Wide Receiver
Class: Senior
Size: 5’10”, 175 pounds
High School: Austin (Texas) Round Rock
News
Ryan O'Keefe Excited About Where UCF's Offense is Headed
2022 Statistics
South Carolina State:
Three receptions for 48 yards, a 16.0 average. Also ran the football twice for 33 yards, a 16.5 average.
O'Keefe's biggest play of the night came when he caught a deep pass in between two defenders. Great concentration to bring that pass from John Rhys Plumlee in.
2021 Statistics
Receiving: 84 receptions, 812 yards, 9.7 average, and seven touchdowns
Rushing: 16 carries, 274 yards, 17.1, and one touchdown
