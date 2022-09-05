UCF Knights WR Ryan O'Keefe Profile

Ryan O’Keefe

Position: Wide Receiver

Class: Senior

Size: 5’10”, 175 pounds

High School: Austin (Texas) Round Rock

2022 Statistics

South Carolina State:

Three receptions for 48 yards, a 16.0 average. Also ran the football twice for 33 yards, a 16.5 average.

O'Keefe's biggest play of the night came when he caught a deep pass in between two defenders. Great concentration to bring that pass from John Rhys Plumlee in.

2021 Statistics

Receiving: 84 receptions, 812 yards, 9.7 average, and seven touchdowns

Rushing: 16 carries, 274 yards, 17.1, and one touchdown

