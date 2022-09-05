Skip to main content
UCF Knights WR Ryan O'Keefe Profile

Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

UCF Knights WR Ryan O'Keefe Profile

Player profile, news and statistics for UCF Knights wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe.
Ryan O’Keefe

Position: Wide Receiver

Class: Senior

Size: 5’10”, 175 pounds

High School: Austin (Texas) Round Rock

News

Ryan O'Keefe Excited About Where UCF's Offense is Headed

2022 Statistics

South Carolina State: 

Three receptions for 48 yards, a 16.0 average. Also ran the football twice for 33 yards, a 16.5 average.

O'Keefe's biggest play of the night came when he caught a deep pass in between two defenders. Great concentration to bring that pass from John Rhys Plumlee in.

2021 Statistics

Receiving: 84 receptions, 812 yards, 9.7 average, and seven touchdowns

Rushing: 16 carries, 274 yards, 17.1, and one touchdown

