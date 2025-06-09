Donovan Williams Jr. Transfers to Oak Ridge (FL) for Senior Season After Standout EYBL Performances
Donovan Williams Jr, who is not currently rated or ranked by the 247Sports' composite is returning to his hometown of Orlando, Florida for his upcoming senior season, Williams confirms with High School on SI Florida.
Orlando Homecoming for Donovan Williams Jr.
Williams is transferring to Oak Ridge High School after playing his junior season at Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia.
Early Career Spark at Edgewater
He is no stranger to the Central Florida area where he played at Edgewater High School during his freshman and sophomore season where his recruitment started to kickoff as he averaged 16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.2 steals per game during the 2023-2024 season for the Eagles playing under head coach Jon Mason.
Breakout Spring on the Nike EYBL Circuit
During the Grassroots Circuit, Williams plays for the Florida Rebels under his new high school head coach in Steven Reece on the Nike EYBL Circuit. He has made a name for himself so far this spring where he has stood out in both sessions so far where he shined in Memphis and Kansas City.
Power Conference Interest Rolling In
Williams has had some Power 4 offers roll in, where he currently holds offers from Arizona State, Jacksonville, Illinois, Mercer, Michigan, Illinois, South Florida, Toledo, UCF, and West Virginia.
Veteran Presence in Young Oak Ridge Backcourt
Williams does add some veteran experience in what is expected to be a youthful backcourt this upcoming season for the Pioneers, where they retain Soloman Bradshaw and Torrence Moore who was limited to playing just 11 games during the 2024-2025 season.
Pioneers Poised for Big 2025 Campaign
The Pioneers finished the 2024-2025 season with a 17-10 record and reached the regional final before having their season come to an end against 7A runner-up Windermere. However, the Pioneers played one of the most difficult schedules in the state of Florida where they played at the City of Palms Classic finishing in 4th place as well as playing in the Bass Pro Tournament in St. Louis, Missouri where they won two of three games.
The Pioneers were in need of a point guard for the upcoming season where they look to replace Jalen Reece, who is now at LSU as well as two-way star Jamier Jones who signed to play collegiate basketball at Providence.
