UCF In Mix For Four-Star Wide Receiver

The UCF Knights are the predicted destination for wide receiver Tyren Hornes, according to expert predictions from a pair of experts with Rivals.

Previously known as Tyren Wortham, Hornes is the No. 170th highest-ranked overall recruit in the 2026 class and the highest-ranked recruit yet to sign with a college program, according to 247Sports. Hornes was initially committed to the Knights back in April, but shortly after visiting Michigan State, he flipped to the Spartans on June 22. Now, according to Rivals' Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong, UCF is back on his recruiting radar after he decommitted from Michigan State back in October.

Hornes, a Sarasota native, is set to announce his commitment during the Under Armour All-American Game, which kicks off on Saturday at 4 p.m. Should he commit to the Knights, he would be UCF's only four-star recruit of the class of 2026 and overtake quarterback Rocco Marriott as its highest-rated prospect of the class at a 93.

Andrew Ivins, Director of Scouting at 247 Sports, evaluated Hornes on Nov. 21 and projected him as "a dynamic No. 2 option at the Power Four level that can get open at all three levels and handle a high volume of targets." He also described him as an "advanced route runner with noticeable juice in the lower half that can make extremely difficult catches while also capitalizing on his catch-and-run opportunities."

Hornes turned heads thanks to his junior season in 2024, which saw him reel in 67 passes for 1,360 yards and 17 touchdowns en route to the semifinals of the 3A FHSAA Playoffs. Ivins called these stats "video game-like numbers." Hornes continued the momentum from that season by getting named the wide receiver MVP at Orlando's Under Armour Next camp.

Now, Hornes is coming off a senior season that saw Booker High School go on another run to the semifinals before falling to the eventual champion, Raines. According to MaxPreps, he caught 54 passes for 802 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also factored into the rushing game for the first time in his high school career, getting 11 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown.

While Hornes may make his commitment announcement on Saturday, it is still a little over a month away from National Signing Day on Feb. 5, when his collegiate decision becomes official.

