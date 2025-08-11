Three-star point guard Donovan Williams Jr. transferring to Oak Hill Academy for his senior season
Donovan Williams Jr., a 6-foot-3 senior point guard, is on the move once again, as he announced in a social media post that he is heading back to Oak Hill Academy, where he played the 2024-2025 high school basketball season.
Williams spent the summer playing at Oak Ridge High School in his hometown of Orlando, Florida, where he played under his AAU coach Steven Reece, who also coaches the Florida Rebels, on the Nike EYBL Circuit.
Williams Is No Stranger to Oak Hill Academy
During his sophomore season, Williams averaged 16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.2 steals per game for the Eagles in the 2023-2024 season, playing under head coach Jon Mason. His recruitment started taking off the summer before his junior season when he announced he was planning to attend Oak Hill Academy for the first time.
Williams Is No Stranger When It Comes To Switching Schools
With this latest move, Williams is now attending his fifth different program in his four-year high school career as he spent his freshman season at The First Academy, his sophomore season at Edgewater, his junior season at Oak Hill Academy, and the summer of his senior season at Oak Ridge.
Williams Had A Breakout Spring on the Nike EYBL Circuit
During the Grassroots Circuit, Williams plays for the Florida Rebels under head coach in Steven Reece on the Nike EYBL Circuit. He has made a name for himself so far this spring where he has stood out in both sessions so far where he shined in Memphis and Kansas City.
Williams Picking Up Several Offers During Summer Live Period
The 6-foot-3 senior point guard picked up several Division-1 offers during the summer Live Period from the following schools: Jacksonville, South Florida, and UCF. He has also received offers from Arizona State, Illinois, Mercer, Michigan, and West Virginia.
Williams Climbing Inside The Top-150 In The On3 National Player Rankings For The Class of 2026
Williams is rated as the No. 134 player in the nation and the No. 22-ranked point guard, according to On3.
