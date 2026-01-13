A UCF Fan's Recap Of NFL Wild Card Weekend

Of the 15 former UCF Knights players in the NFL playoffs this postseason, 10 of them remain in the hunt for a Super Bowl ring following Wild Card Weekend.

Learn who they are and how they performed over the weekend below:

1. Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers

Four former Knights were split between both teams in this game as the San Francisco 49ers took down the Philadelphia Eagles, 23-19.

The two continuing on towards a chance at a Super Bowl ring are 49ers defensive tackle Kalia Davis and wide receiver Javon Baker. While Baker did not see the field, as he was on the 49ers' practice squad, Davis saw the field for 27 snaps, earning a of 41.4.

As for the Eagles, former UCF long snapper Charley Hughlett was elevated to their active roster on Saturday and took up long snapping duties for the game. In his 11th season in the NFL, this marked his fourth career playoff game. He ended up with a front-row seat as kicker Jake Elliot went two for two on field goals and one for two on extra point attempts.

Meanwhile, defensive back Mac McWilliams also saw the field in this game. It marked his seventh time this season being declared active for a game, but only the sixth time that the rookie has seen the field this season. However, he did not record any stats.

The 49ers move on to face the Seattle Seahawks, another team with two former Knights on it, at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

2. Houston Texans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

With the Houston Texans' victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, 30-6, former UCF wide reciever Brandon Johnson and quarterback John Rhys Plumlee are out of contention to recieve Super Bowl rings.

Neither player saw the field in this game, as both were on the Steelers' practice squad.

3. New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Former UCF defensive back Richie Grant's path to a Super Bowl ring is still open to him as his New England Patriots took down the Los Angeles Chargers, 16-3.

Grant did not see the field during this game.

The Patriots move on to face the Texans on Sunday at 3 p.m.

4. Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The NFL team with the most former Knights on it continues its playoff run as the Bills escape the Jaguars, 27-24.

The road to a Super Bowl ring ended for Jaguars practice squad tight end Jordan Akins, who did not see the field on Sunday.

As for the Bills, starting with the all-UCF kicking room, Matthew Wright remained on the practice squad since Matt Prater was declared active for this game, making it his 10th career playoff game and first since 2021. Prater ended up converting on all of his kicks, three extra points and two field goals, with his long being from 50 yards out. It's his fourth playoff game in which he converted a field goal of 50 yards or longer.

At the offensive line, Tylan Grable ended up getting ruled inactive before the game.

Finally, at wide receiver, Gabe Davis caught two of his three targets for 14 yards, but ended up exiting the game early in the fourth quarter with a left knee injury. Coach Sean McDermott later reporters on Monday that Davis suffered a torn ACL, which puts his season at an end.

Bills HC Sean McDermott told reporters that WR Gabe Davis suffered a torn ACL vs. the Jaguars. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2026

Prater and the Bills are set to take on RJ Harvey and the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

