V.J. Edgecombe Kicked a Celtics Fan in the Face Diving Into Stands for a Loose Ball

The Celtics beat the 76ers on Sunday night, 114-98. Philadelphia kept it close enough that the game was still in doubt going into the final minutes, but then things fell apart after V.J. Edgecombe kicked a Boston fan in the head.

The Celtics were up 103-97 with under four minutes remaining when Tyrese Maxey shot a 3-pointer that missed. Boston’s Sam Hauser got his hands on the long rebound, but Edgecombe came running into take it away. The ball then bounced towards the sideline and Edgecombe followed it, trying to save the possession.

Unfortunately, he stepped out of bounds and then went flying into the crowd. As he came down his sneaker hit a fan in the side of the head. The fan was left with visible damage next to her right eye.

Edgecombe apologized and hugged the fan and she was able to stay for the rest of the game, but the Sixers were doomed as the Celtics then closed the game on an 11-1 run.

Edgecombe finished the game with 23 points and five rebounds as the 76ers fell to 33-27 on the season. They are 1.5 games ahead of the Magic and Heat for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated