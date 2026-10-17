A UCF Fan's Guide to the Knights' BYE Weekend

The UCF Knights may be on their bye week, but that doesn't mean their fans have no college football to watch on Saturday.

So, as coach Scott Frost and the Knights prepare for their next game on Oct. 24, here are several games on Saturday that UCF fans might find of interest:

Scouting the Next Opponent

Schedule update 📆



Our game at BYU will kick off at 7:30 PM ET on ABC.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/pWJMShhE1r — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 5, 2026

Next weekend, the Knights welcome No. 8 BYU to the Bounce House for Homecoming weekend, but before that, the Cougars are hosting No. 2 Notre Dame in Provo at 7:30 p.m. for what has become one of Saturday's marquee matchups.

Both teams head into this matchup with undefeated records, with BYU's remaining so despite its star running back LJ Martin remaining out with a lower body injury. The injury, sustained early in the Cougars' matchup against TCU back on Oct. 3, is expected to sideline him for at least a month, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Should that timeline hold true, this would mean Martin would also be out for BYU's game against UCF on Oct. 24.

Injuries aside, however, Knights fans watching this game can get a preview of just what kind of BYU team UCF is going to face for its Homecoming game: one that is coming off its first loss of the season, or one that has earned its first win of the season against a Top 25 team.

Scouting Other Future Opponents

Future Opponent Opponent's Opponent Kickoff Time & Broadcaster Baylor TCU 7 p.m. on FS1 Kansas Kansas State 12 p.m. on FS1 Arizona State No. 10 Texas Tech 3:30 p.m. on FOX Colorado No. 11 Utah 10:15 p.m. on ESPN

The rest of the Knights' opponents, with the exception of Iowa State, are also set to take the field on Saturday.

Baylor, who UCF is hosting on Oct. 30 for the Space Game, is taking on one of the Knights' previous opponents in TCU. The Horned Frogs lost in Orlando back on Sep. 26, 21-13. So, not only can this game allow Knights fans to prepare for the Bears, but they can also witness how they stack up against the likes of a team that lost in the Bounce House earlier this season.

As for Kansas, it hits the road for this season's edition of the Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State as the Jayhawks search for their first win over the Wildcats since 2008.

Meanwhile, Arizona State and Colorado are each faced with a Top 15-ranked opponent, with the Sun Devils travelling to Lubbock to take on No. 10 Texas Tech while the Buffaloes, still in search of their first Big 12 win, host No. 11 Utah.

The Hate Watches

UCF Rival Rival's Opponent Kickoff Time & Broadcaster South Florida Kent State 7 p.m. on ESPN+ Cincinnati West Virginia 12 p.m. on TNT

While not on the Knights' 2026 schedule, a couple of UCF's rivals are set to kick off on Saturday, with South Florida hosting Kent State and Cincinnati hitting the road to take on West Virginia.

Other Florida Teams

Florida Team Team's Opponent Kickoff Time & Broadcaster Florida No. 7 Texas 12 p.m. on ABC No. 3 Miami (FL) Florida State 7 p.m. on ESPN Florida Atlantic Army 12 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

UCF fans that are either sympathetic or wishing to hate-watch other schools in the state of Florida, four additional teams from the Sunshine State are in action alongside the Bulls on Saturday.

Highlighting this group is No. 3 Miami (FL), who is hosting Florida State at Hard Rock Stadium and looking to maintain its undefeated record so far this season.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

Halftime Check-In: UCF's Biggest Winners of 2026 (So Far)

B.T. Breakdown: Three Reasons Why UCF Couldn't Keep Up With No. 18 Oklahoma State

What Riley Kugel Could Bring to the 2026-27 UCF Knights