Halftime Check-In: UCF's Biggest Winners of 2026 (So Far)

The first half of UCF Knights' 2026 season is in the books.

So, with the Knights (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) now on their bye week, here are 10 people in coach Scott Frost's program who are the team's biggest winners through six games:

1. Alex Grinch, Defensive Coordinator

After the emphasis he made on takeaways during the offseason, the UCF defense has delivered for defensive coordinator Alex Grinch in 2026.

Through six games, the Knights rank 10th in the nation and lead the Big 12 in turnovers gained; they rank 31st in the nation and 4th in the Big 12 in turnover margin; and they rank 20th in the nation and second in the Big 12 in passes intercepted.

2. Josh Derry, Wide Receiver

Oct 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; UCF Knights wide receiver Josh Derry (5) scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Duane Thomas Jr. sidelined for all of the Knights' games so far this season, Monmouth transfer Josh Derry has stepped up as the Knights’ leading receiver. His 28 receptions so far in 2026 account for 24.1% of UCF’s total receptions, and his 4.67 receptions-per-game average is the 12th-highest in the Big 12.

Derry has turned those 28 receptions into 304 yards, which also leads the team, and two touchdowns. A majority of this production has actually come in the Knights' last two games against Houston and Oklahoma State, which, combined, account for 18 of his receptions, 185 of his receiving yards and both of his touchdowns.

3. Jeffson Lafontant, Defensive Tackle

Oct 10, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; UCF Knights defensive tackle Jeffson Lafontant (92) reacts after a play during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive tackle Jeffson Lafontant just might have a case for being UCF's most-improved returning player on defense in 2026. The North Miami Beach native went from coming off the bench in 10 games last season and making just 10 tackles to starting in five of the Knights' first six games of 2026 with 21 tackles. He also leads the team with 5.5 tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries.

4. Jacob Maiava, Offensive Lineman

.@UCF_Football has a pair of starting lineup changes for tonight’s game against Georgia State:



- Keyone Jenkins has been named as the Knights’ starting quarterback.

- R-Freshman Jacob Maiava has been named as a starter. It will be the first start of his college career. pic.twitter.com/bjQda3H62p — Bryson Turner (@itsBrysonTurner) September 19, 2026

Despite what coach Scott Frost called a soft tissue injury that was more in his groin area than his hip, Jacob Maiava made the most of his four games that he's taken the field for this season.

Initially starting the season as a backup to Connor Meadows at center, an injury to another starting lineman, Owen Spell, led to Meadows shifting over to take his place while Maiava took over at center, making his first collegiate start against Georgia State. He ended up holding the starting job all the way through to his injury on Oct. 3 against Houston.

Offensive Coordinator Steve Cooper, speaking with the media on Oct. 6, called Maiava's injury a "big hit because he's the guy that brings the juice."

So, while Maiava may be injured and his timeline to return to the field is still unclear, his three games under his belt as a starter so far have shown he could be the center of the future for the Knights.

5. Demari Henderson, Defensive Back

Sep 19, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights defensive back Demari Henderson (8) intercepts a pass during the second half against the Georgia State Panthers at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even in a deep defensive back room filled with fellow returners, Demari Henderson has still managed to stick out.

The Sanford native was named a Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week thanks to his performance against Georgia State, in which he recorded two interceptions, a pass breakup and seven tackles. Through six games, he is one of three defenders with 30 or more tackles and tied for the team lead with four pass breakups. Plus, he's also tallied two tackles for loss and a sack.

6. Caden Piening, Tight End

Sep 26, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights tight end Caden Piening (18) scores against TCU Horned Frogs safety Julius Simms (7) during the second quarter at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite Dylan Wade, who recorded the most receptions, yards and touchdowns by a tight end in the Knights' FBS era, returning to UCF in 2026, it is redshirt freshman Caden Piening who has become the team's lead receiving tight end.

The Cincinnati native’s 16 receptions are tied with wide receiver Waden Charles for the second-most on the team and trail only Derry and Charles with 149 receiving yards. A majority of that production has come since the Knights began Big 12 play, which also includes his first two career touchdowns.

7. Tackett Curtis, Linebacker

Sep 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Cataurus Hicks (3) returns a punt against UCF Knights linebacker Tackett Curtis (24) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it is partly thanks to injuries around him in the linebacker room that he had an increase in opportunities, Tackett Curtis is nonetheless on the cusp of a career-season in 2026.

Through six games, Curtis is the Knights' leading tackler at 39 tackles, nine more than the pair tied for second-place behind him. He has also tallied three tackles for loss, a sack, his first-career interception, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

Despite playing in 12 games in each of his three seasons before this one, Curtis is just one tackle, one tackle for loss away and one sack away from career highs in each category.

8. Jayden Williams, Defensive Back

Oct 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) runs with the ball as UCF Knights cornerback Jayden Williams (2) defends during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After having his 2025 season cut short by injury, defensive back Jayden Williams is making the most of 2026, considering he is going to be one of the last athletes to benefit from an eligibility waiver.

Williams not only leads the team with 19 solo tackles, but he is also one of three defenders who have recorded at least one interception, forced fumble and pass breakup each so far this season.

9. Tyren Hornes, Wide Receiver

It might have taken some time, but just a few games into his young college football career, freshman Tyren Hornes has found his way into the Knights' wide receiver rotation.

With as deep a wide receiver room UCF had in 2026, a freshman like Hornes getting a starting nod, while not impossible, would need some work. Through the Knights' first four games, he had just three receptions, though he made the most of those receptions with 49 yards, averaging 16.3 yards per catch.

Fast forward to the Knights' pair of games against Top 25-ranked opponents, Houston and Oklahoma State, and Hornes' targets have picked up, with both games accounting for seven of his 10 total receptions on the season to this point for 59 yards and his first-career touchdown.

While he has yet to tally his first collegiate start, and time will tell if Alonza Barnett will connect with him the same way Keyone Jenkins has, but with a receiving corps rife with underclassmen, Hornes’ comparative lack of experience compared to the sophomores around him has not stopped him from making an immediate impact on the Knights’ offense.

10. Rukeem Stroud, Defensive Back

Rukeem Stroud was unlikely to get a very large snap count this season just from the sheer number of returning players in the secondary. However, in a sea of upperclassmen at the position, Stroud has made the most of his playing time.

While just making four tackles, Stroud has already made a highlight play in the form of a drive-saving tackle on third down against Oklahoma State. Plus, he's also broken up two passes, which is the same number as starters Jayden Bellamy and Braeden Marshall, and less than only Antione Jackson and Henderson.

The UCF secondary, in its current form, is not going to have as much retention next season as it did this one. So, a redshirt freshman like Stroud making this much of an impression this early as a backup option bodes well for his future.