Here's How The UCF Knights' 2026 Opponents Did in Week 2

While a season might end up coming down to one single game, one single game does not make an entire season.

To make the College Football Playoff, teams are not only assessed by their own performances, but also by the strengths of their opponents.

Perhaps a team initially viewed as an upset was just the start of an all-time season, or an opponent thought strong was actually just in the beginning of a long downward spiral. The teams people thought they'd see in the preseason may not be the teams that they turn out to be, especially later in the season.

So, as the Knights lick their wounds following their first loss of the 2026 season, here is our weekly check-in to see how the rest of the UCF Knights' 2026 opponents performed this weekend:

UCF Opponent Opponent's Opponent Result UCF Opponent's Record Bethune-Cookman Stetson Win, 43-18 1-1 Georgia State Kennesaw State Win, 31-17 2-0 TCU Grambling Win, 63-7 1-1 Houston Southern Win, 77-6 2-0 Oklahoma State No. 6 Oregon Win, 39-31 1-1 No. 15 BYU Arizona Win, 28-17 2-0 (1-0 Big 12) Baylor Prairie View A&M Win, 44-3 1-1 Kansas No. 23 Missouri Loss, 38-21 1-1 Arizona State No. 10 Texas A&M Loss, 48-20 1-1 Iowa State No. 21 Iowa Loss, 16-13 1-1 Colorado Weber State Win, 52-21 2-0

Notable Games:

1. UCF's Next Opponent

The Georgia State Panthers handled business on Saturday, taking care of Kennesaw State, 31-17.

Both teams only managed field goals in the first quarter, with Georgia State kicker Samer Layous sending two kicks through the uprights, one of which was from 41 yards out, to Kennesaw State's one. However, once the Panthers scored the game's first touchdown early in the second quarter, the Owls were never able to bring the lead back to one score again. Layous later connected for his longest field goal of the day, a 43-yarder, in the fourth quarter.

Georgia State leaned on the run game, with Lanear McCrary Jr. leading the way with 101 yards on 19 carries with a touchdown, though fellow running back Dennis Murray Jr. and quarterback Cameran Brown also tallied nine carries and a rushing touchdown each, along with a combined 103 yards.

While Brown did not need to throw a touchdown pass, he still connected on 16 of his 23 pass attempts for 253 yards, though an interception set back his quarterback rating to a 74.7. However, his defense, via defensive back Deuce Lee, got an interception of his own on Kennesaw State quarterback Rickie Collins.

The Knights host the Panthers at the Acrisure Bounce House on Saturday at 7 p.m.

2. Cowboys Stun Top 10-ranked Ducks

Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker (17) throws a pass as Oregon's Bear Alexander (1) defends in the first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oregon Ducks at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Oklahoma State Cowboys bounced back from an opening weekend loss to Tulsa by stunning No. 6 Oregon, 39-31.

The victory came despite Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker throwing two interceptions that quickly turned into a pair of touchdowns for the Ducks. That aside, however, Mestemaker was able to make up for them by completing 26 of 43 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns, plus rushing six times for 109 yards and another touchdown. Their rushing efforts were primarily led by running back Caleb Hawkins, who tallied 110 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

Oklahoma State's offensive mistakes ended up being negated by their Oregon counterpart getting shut down by the Cowboys. Discounting the two touchdowns that came from the Ducks getting an interception, Oregon scored just 17 points in Stillwater and could not convert on the three fourth-down conversion attempts they tried in the second half.

The disparity between the two teams can mostly be seen in their rushing attacks. While Oklahoma State averaged 5.9 yards per carry, though long runs from Mestemaker helped boost this statistic, Oregon averaged just three yards per carry.

The Cowboys are slated to host the Knights in Stillwater on Oct. 10.

3. Iowa State Falls Short of Cy-Hawk Trophy

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) is tackled by Iowa State linebacker Sullivan Schlimgen (7) during the Cy-Hawk football game Sept. 12, 2026 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite holding the lead going into the fourth quarter, the Iowa State Cyclones could not pull out a win for the Cy-Hawk Trophy on the road against No. 21 Iowa.

It was a defensive showcase for both teams, with a combined 10 three-and-outs and each team only getting one touchdown apiece. This made the game come down to which offense could get their kicker into field goal range more often, since both teams' kickers converted on all of their kicks. This ended up being the Hawkeyes, whose kicker Caden Buhr connected on a game-tying and game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter, though Cyclone kicker Kyle Konrardy converted on the longest try of the day: a 51-yarder.

Iowa State ended up focusing on their rushing attack most of the game with quarterback Jalen Raynor throwing the ball just 19 times, though he connected on 10 of them for 117 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, however, led by running back Aiden Flora, the Cyclones out-rushed the Hawkeyes, 138-93.

The Knights are set to host Iowa State on Nov. 20 at 6 p.m.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

A UCF Fan's Guide to the 2026 NFL Season

B.T.'s Breakdown: Too Little Too Late For UCF Knights in Pittsburgh

Milton, Kruczek Headline 2026 UCF Athletics Hall of Fame Class