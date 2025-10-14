Here's How UCF's 2025 Opponents Did In Week Seven
To make the College Football Playoff, their own strengths are not just assessed by the teams themselves, but also by the strengths of their opponents.
Perhaps a team initially viewed as an upset was just the start of an all-time season, or an opponent thought strong was actually just in the beginning of a long downward spiral. The teams people thought they'd see in the preseason may not be the teams that they crack up to be, especially later in the season.
So, while the Knights continue to digest their 20-11 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday, here is a weekly check-in to see how the rest of the UCF Knights' 2025 opponents performed this weekend:
UCF Opponent
Opponent's Opponent
Result
UCF Opponent's Record
West Virginia
BYE
N/A
2-4 (0-3 Big 12)
Baylor
BYE
N/A
4-2 (2-1 Big 12)
Houston
Oklahoma State
Won, 39-17
5-1 (2-1 Big 12)
Texas Tech
Kansas
Won, 42-17
6-0 (3-0 Big 12)
Oklahoma State
Houston
Lost, 39-17
1-5 (0-3 Big 12)
BYU
Arizona
Won, 33-27
6-0 (3-0 Big 12)
Jacksonville State
Sam Houston
Won, 29-27
3-3 (2-0 CUSA)
North Carolina A&T
South Carolina State
Lost, 22-16
1-6 (1-2 CAA)
North Carolina
BYE
N/A
2-3 (0-1 ACC)
Kansas State
TCU
Won, 41-28
3-4 (2-2 Big 12)
Kansas
Texas Tech
Lost, 42-17
4-3 (2-2 Big 12)
Notable Games:
1. Texas Tech Throttles Kansas
Despite the return of running back Daniel Hishaw Jr., Kansas' rushing attack was stuffed against the Texas Tech defense as the Red Raiders thumped the Jayhawks, 42-17.
It was actually a close match going into halftime, with a pair of passing touchdowns from Jalon Daniels helping the Jayhawks get to within a field goal, down 21-17, by the halftime whistle.
The Red Raiders proceeded to blank Kansas for the entire second half as they scored three more scores to cushion their victory. Running back Cameron Dickey ended up with a career night, rushing for more yards in this game, 263, than he got in the entirety of last season, 225.
So, while the Knights got within a touchdown of the Jayhawks not too long ago, No. 7 Texas Tech showed why it is the highest-ranked Big 12 team this week. UCF travels to Lubbock to face the Red Raiders on Nov. 15.
2. Oklahoma State's Big 12 Struggles Continue
Aside from a potential new tradition being formed in Section 231 of Boone Pickens Stadium, there was not much to write home about for Oklahoma State in this one.
Fresh off the Cougars' first loss of the season to the Red Raiders last week, they bounce back thanks in part to a 306-yard passing day for quarterback Cooper Weigman.
The Cowboys' defense only let Houston reach the endzone three times, but they conceded enough field position that Cougar kicker Ethan Sanchez nailed all four of his field goals, adding 12 more points to the deficit.
Houston visits the Acrisure Bounce House at 8 p.m. on Nov. 7, while Oklahoma State arrives a couple of weeks later on Nov. 22.
3. BYU Stays Undefeated
Texas Tech isn't the only undefeated Big 12 team left. BYU held onto its so-far undefeated season and a Top 20 ranking, with an overtime victory over Arizona.
The Cougars' quarterback, Bear Bachmeier, led the way with three touchdowns overall, one passing and two rushing, including the game-winner, a seven-yard rush in double overtime.
The Wildcats also had trouble with BYU running back LJ Martin, who rushed for 162 yards on 25 carries, only three yards less than the 165 yards of all of Arizona's rushers.
The Knights wrap their regular season in Provo against the Cougars on Nov. 29.
