Three Key Takeaways From UCF's Blowout Loss to #11 BYU
The UCF Knights football team came out swinging, but No. 11 BYU ultimately had the last laugh, coming out on top, 41-21.
Here are three key takeaways from the game for the Knights:
1. You Got Taken Seriously
The Cougars already had their spot in the Big 12 Championship game clinched, so their coming out flat to start against UCF was not completely out of the realm of possibility. The key for the Knights is that they made them pay for it.
During that first quarter, the Knights got out to a 14-0 lead. Offensively, they converted on third downs four times and quarterback Tayven Jackson completed 10 of his 12 passes for 110 yards, which included a four-yard touchdown to tight end Dylan Wade, his fifth of the season.
Defensively, they limited the Cougar rushing attack to just four yards on six carries and forced a three-and-out on the opening drive for BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier.
However, with the Cougars being the No. 11-ranked team in the country and having the leading rusher in the Big 12 on their side, the tide changed considerably later on. The Knights were provided a reprieve when their defense held its ground after an interception to force a field goal attempt that went wide left, but BYU responded by scoring on the next four consecutive drives.
2. The Rushing Attack
The Knights might have held off running back LJ Martin in the first quarter, but he was unleashed for the rest of the game, rushing for 95 yards and his first three-touchdown game of the season.
For comparison, UCF's entire rushing attack combined for 42 yards on 19 carries.
The Knights were not able to establish the run, and aside from the first quarter, the defense, despite holding the Cougars to their third-lowest rushing total of the season, still had issues defending against it as well.
3. Impressive Showings From Freshman Duo
With the season on the line, Frost ended up giving several looks to a pair of freshmen in Provo.
Wide receiver Waden Charles was the Knights' most-targeted receiver, getting looked at nine times. He came up with four catches for 50 yards.
Meanwhile, while he did not end up getting a rushing attempt on Saturday, walk-on running back Agyeman Addae ended up leading the Knights with five receptions, after getting targeted six times, for 62 yards. Even taking away the two catches and 18 yards he gained in garbage time, he still caught three of four targets for 44 yards and a touchdown. Plus, he also threw a four-yard passing touchdown to quarterback Tayven Jackson.
Thanks to these two touchdowns, Addae has scored a receiving touchdown and a passing touchdown before scoring a rushing touchdown.
With their chances of picking up a bowl bid at 5-7 through being one of the highest-ranked teams in Academic Progress Rate with said record, this puts a cap on the Knights' 2025 season and Frost's return.
The Knights program does not have much time to relax, however, as they welcome new early signees to the program from Dec. 3-5.
