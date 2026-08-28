Skip to main content
Inside The Knights

Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 6 Isaiah Nixon and DayDay Farmer

With six days to go until the 2026 UCF football season kicks off, learn more about the players wearing the Knights' No. 6 jerseys: EDGE Isaiah Nixon and wide receiver Ric'Darious "DayDay" Farmer.
Bryson Turner|
Oct 4, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights defensive end Isaiah Nixon (6) reacts after a play during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights defensive end Isaiah Nixon (6) reacts after a play during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

UCF Knights

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

For this entry, we have two players with the same jersey number. So, with seven days to go, let's meet UCF EDGE Isaiah Nixon and wide receiver Ric'Darious "DayDay" Farmer:

  1. Who is Isaiah Nixon?
  2. What did Nixon do last season?
  3. What role is Nixon going to have in 2026?
  4. Who is Ric'Darious "DayDay" Farmer?
  5. What did Farmer do last season?
  6. What role is Farmer going to have in 2026?

1. Who is Isaiah Nixon?

Position: EDGE

Class: Redshirt Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4 / 245 pounds

Hometown: St. Petersburg, Florida

High School: Lakewood High School

After multiple seasons at UCF playing behind Malachi Lawrence and Nyjalik Kelly, Isaiah Nixon has the opportunity to make his first collegiate football start in 2026.

The St. Petersburg native is a graduate of Lakewood High School, a program that was led by coach Cory Moore, who has since gone on to become a scout for the Los Angeles Rams in the summer of 2025.

2. What did Nixon do last season?

Nixon played in 11 of the Knights' 12 games in 2025, coming off the bench to record 24 tackles, 11 of them solo, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

3. What role is Nixon going to have in 2026?

Nixon's place as a starter for the Knights in 2026 has already been all but cemented. In fact, following an April 21 practice session, EDGE coach Mike Dawson said he looked forward to seeing him "come off the edge" this season, considering he just "happened to be playing against two guys that were going into the 2025 NFL Draft." So, now with both Lawrence and Kelly gone to the NFL, Nixon has no more obstacles between him and a starting role.

It's a moment that Nixon said he has been waiting his whole life for.

"I feel it's gonna be a big year for me and for all of us; and the main goal is to win a Big 12, so that's what I want to do," Nixon said.

4. Who is Ric'Darious "DayDay" Farmer?

Position: Wide Receiver

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0 / 160 pounds

Hometown: Melbourne, Florida

High School: Melbourne Central Catholic High School

After playing in 11 games, during which he caught six passes for 54 yards, as a true freshman at West Virginia, Ric'Darious Farmer, known by his nickname, DayDay, returned to his home state ahead of the 2025 season via the transfer portal.

Before he transferred to Melbourne Central Catholic High School for his high school senior season, Farmer played for Cocoa High School, which was led at the time by former UCF quarterback Ryan Schneider, who threw for the second-most passing yards in a UCF career, season and single game in program history. During this time, he was also evaluated by Andrew Ivins, Director of Scouting for 247Sports, who wrote that Farmer was a "productive inside receiver that excels in catch-and-run situations" and "should be viewed as a potential difference maker in the slot."

5. What did Farmer do last season?

Farmer ended up sidelined for the entirety of the 2025 season thanks to a knee injury during spring practice. While UCF wide receivers coach Sean Beckton said following an April 18 practice session that Farmer "probably could have came back," he instead stayed on the sideline and used his

6. What role is Farmer going to have in 2026?

In Ivins' evaluation of Farmer back in January 2023, he wrote that the young receiver would "find most success in a scheme that utilizes a lot of three and four-receiver formations." The UCF wide receiver room may very well have that capability in 2026.

Farmer is not going to be the most apparent receiving talent on UCF's roster, what with the returns of Duane Thomas Jr., Waden Charles and tight end Dylan Wade, plus new additions like the experienced Josh Derry from the transfer portal and true freshman Tyren Hornes, who has impressed during fall camp. However, taking Ivins' evaluation into account, such a situation could end up being exactly the one that suits Farmer. Beckton even said that Farmer needed to give the team some depth behind Thomas.

The Melbourne native is likely not going to get the most snap share in the wide receiver room as it looks going into the season. Returners like Thomas and Charles, and the senior transfer Josh Derry, would likely be the ones in the running for that. However, Beckton called Farmer "a gifted athlete," to the point that he gets away with a few things on the field because of it.

"At the top of routes, when he does it correctly, you can see the difference, the separation he creates," Beckton said. "Ball in hand, he's able to separate and make plays for us, you know."

While Farmer might be in year three of college football, 2026 is going to be the season that he starts having a regular receiving role. It may not be as a regular starter, but it's going to be a role with enough playing time that it would not be a shock if he broke out a big play or two for the Knights somewhere along the way.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 7 Duane Thomas Jr. and Antione Jackson

No. 8 Demari Henderson and Rocco Marriott

No. 9 Waden Charles

No. 10 Kaleb Annett and Sincere Edwards

No. 11 Landen Chambers and Ken Talley

No. 12 Keyone Jenkins and Aymeric Koumba

No. 13 Caleb Rollerson

No. 14 Alonza Barnett III and Kahmel Johnson

No. 15 Will Stone and Preston Hall

No. 16 Dante Carr and TJ Branch

No. 17 Jailen Duffie

No. 18 Caleb Flagg and Caden Piening

No. 19 Rashad Henry

No. 20 Lewis Carter and Kaj Baker

No. 21 Ty Bartrum

No. 22 Amarion Queen

No. 23 Jordan Nunuha and Jayden Burnett

No. 24 Tackett Curtis and Arthur Lewis IV

No. 25 Rukeem Stroud

No. 26 Duke Watson and Elijah Keys

No. 27 Nicholas Antoine

No. 28 Matt Irwin

No. 29 Tyce Porcher

No. 30 Otis Hardy

No. 31 Noah McGough

No. 32 Matthew Occhipinti

No. 33 Phil Picciotti

No. 34 Jahleel Culbreath

No. 35 Agyeman Addae

No. 36 Dylan Bennett

No. 37 Rocklyn Kelley

No. 38 Jayden Jennings

No. 39 Andrea Parisi

No. 41 Bruno Dall

No. 42 Artavius Jones and Chance Nixon

No. 43 Cole Kozlowski

No. 44 Kyle Hicks

No. 45 Quentin Hatch

No. 47 Arthur Kingdom and Sam Powell

No. 49 Atticus Bertrams and Donnell Johnson III

No. 53 LaParka Langston

No. 54 Cooper Terpstra and Trenton Turner

No. 55 Jacob Maiava and Noah Mercer

No. 56 Patrick Ryan

No. 57 Camp Lott

No. 58 Connor Meadows

No. 61 Owen Spell

No. 66 Brady Wayburn

No. 67 Noah Senka

No. 68 Ethan Higgins

No. 70 RaiShaun McHaney

No. 71 Amahn Williams

No. 72 Dominick Campbell

No. 73 Henry Tabansi

No. 74 Matthew Prigmore

No. 75 Tyler Gibson

No. 76 Justin Royes

No. 77 Kasiyah Charlton

No. 78 Preston Cushman

No. 79 Daniel Marcellinus

No. 80 Elijah Hardy

No. 81 Zack Palmer

No. 82 Jordyn Bridgewater

No. 83 Dylan Burk

No. 84 Thomas Wadsworth

No. 85 Carson Hinshaw

No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 90 Mujahid Jefferson

No. 91 Donteye Drew

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

Share on XFollow itsBrysonTurner
Home/Football