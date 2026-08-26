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Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 8 Demari Henderson and Rocco Marriott

With eight days to go until the 2026 UCF football season kicks off, learn more about the players wearing the Knights' No. 8 jerseys: defensive back Demari Henderson and quarterback Rocco Marriott.
Bryson Turner|
Nov 15, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders offensive lineman Jacob Ponton (70) blocks Central Florida Knights defense safety Demari Henderson (8) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders offensive lineman Jacob Ponton (70) blocks Central Florida Knights defense safety Demari Henderson (8) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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UCF Knights

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

For this entry, we have two players with the same jersey number. So, with eight days to go, let's meet UCF defensive back Demari Henderson and quarterback Rocco Marriott:

  1. Who is Demari Henderson?
  2. What did Henderson do last season?
  3. What role is Henderson going to have in 2026?
  4. Who is Rocco Marriott?
  5. What did Marriott do last season?
  6. What role is Marriott going to have in 2026?

1. Who is Demari Henderson?

Position: Defensive Back

Class: Redshirt Senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0 / 185 pounds

Hometown: Sanford, Florida

High School: Seminole High School

Demari Henderson is back in Orlando for a fifth season. However, this time, he is not going to be joined by his twin brother, Ja'Cari, who transferred to Appalachian State during the offseason.

Considering they have been together their whole lives, the separation was hard at first, Henderson said during the Knights' local media day. However, the end goal of Ja'Cari moving on while Demari stayed behind was better for both of them.

Henderson has been a contributor on defense ever since his freshman season, even starting in that season's bowl game against Duke. While an injury during fall camp took him out of the 2024 season before it began, he bounced back in 2025.

2. What did Henderson do last season?

Henderson started all 12 games for the Knights last season, recording the third-most tackles for the Knights last season with 61, 42 of which were solo. He also made three tackles for loss, got a sack, broke up a pass and snagged an interception.

3. What role is Henderson going to have in 2026?

After Henderson started all of 2025 at safety, and the departure of Phillip Dunnam paving the way for a returning Jayden Williams to potentially start at the other safety spot, the Sanford native seems likely to retain his starting role in 2026.

4. Who is Rocco Marriott?

Position: Quarterback

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4 / 220 pounds

Hometown: Kansas City, Missouri

High School: Platte County High School

Rocco Marriott was one of the Knights' highest-touted recruits of the 2026 recruiting cycle, coming in as the 23rd-highest-rated quarterback and fourth-highest-ranked player overall out of the state of Missouri. Initially committed to James Madison on May 8, 2025, UCF flipped him from the Dukes following his official visit to Orlando on Nov. 22, the day it beat Oklahoma State, per a 247Sports timeline.

Coach Scott Frost and quarterbacks coach McKenzie Milton were the reason for his decision to flip, one he made by the time he boarded the plane to Orlando for that Oklahoma State game, Marriott said following the Knights' open spring practice.

“You know, you can't really get better quarterback coaches in the country, like, especially with this system," Marriott said. "You know, coach Milton played in this system, and then coach Frost, obviously being, you know, the ultimate quarterback that he was, so I say that's just the main thing."

Marriott is also the next generation in his family to venture into the world of college football. His father, Jeff, was a defensive tackle at Missouri who earned an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honor in 1999 before getting drafted in the fifth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

5. What did Marriott do last season?

Marriott, along with fellow UCF freshman Brooks Hall, led Platte County High School to a Class 5 state title last season in a championship game thriller against Carthage High School to cap off an undefeated season.

6. What role is Marriott going to have in 2026?

Alonza Barnett III already has a firm grasp on the starting quarterback job going into this season. However, coach Frost said on Aug. 10 that Marriott took "a giant leap forward," while offensive coordinator Steve Cooper did not rule the freshman out when it came to the Knights' backup quarterback competition on Aug. 12.

"The freshmen typically, especially at that position, they typically develop as the season goes," Cooper said. "For a lot of guys, it's like you get more reps once the season happens because you get to run the scout team, and the scout team is-it's not like we're playing a different sport out there, even if it's a different offense. You still get the opportunity to advance your craft and get better."

So, even if Marriott is not the Knights' backup quarterback coming out of fall camp, and they go with someone like Keyone Jenkins, who is more experienced, or Kaleb Annett, who has impressed at fall camp so far, the scout team can provide Marriott the opportunity to develop into a potentially more preferable backup as the 2026 season goes on.

However, another thing the 2026 season can do for Marriott is prepare him for a potential starting quarterback battle in 2027 with Annett and fellow freshman Dante Carr; a competition that, in some ways, is already underway.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 9 Waden Charles

No. 10 Kaleb Annett and Sincere Edwards

No. 11 Landen Chambers and Ken Talley

No. 12 Keyone Jenkins and Aymeric Koumba

No. 13 Caleb Rollerson

No. 14 Alonza Barnett III and Kahmel Johnson

No. 15 Will Stone and Preston Hall

No. 16 Dante Carr and TJ Branch

No. 17 Jailen Duffie

No. 18 Caleb Flagg and Caden Piening

No. 19 Rashad Henry

No. 20 Lewis Carter and Kaj Baker

No. 21 Ty Bartrum

No. 22 Amarion Queen

No. 23 Jordan Nunuha and Jayden Burnett

No. 24 Tackett Curtis and Arthur Lewis IV

No. 25 Rukeem Stroud

No. 26 Duke Watson and Elijah Keys

No. 27 Nicholas Antoine

No. 28 Matt Irwin

No. 29 Tyce Porcher

No. 30 Otis Hardy

No. 31 Noah McGough

No. 32 Matthew Occhipinti

No. 33 Phil Picciotti

No. 34 Jahleel Culbreath

No. 35 Agyeman Addae

No. 36 Dylan Bennett

No. 37 Rocklyn Kelley

No. 38 Jayden Jennings

No. 39 Andrea Parisi

No. 41 Bruno Dall

No. 42 Artavius Jones and Chance Nixon

No. 43 Cole Kozlowski

No. 44 Kyle Hicks

No. 45 Quentin Hatch

No. 47 Arthur Kingdom and Sam Powell

No. 49 Atticus Bertrams and Donnell Johnson III

No. 53 LaParka Langston

No. 54 Cooper Terpstra and Trenton Turner

No. 55 Jacob Maiava and Noah Mercer

No. 56 Patrick Ryan

No. 57 Camp Lott

No. 58 Connor Meadows

No. 61 Owen Spell

No. 66 Brady Wayburn

No. 67 Noah Senka

No. 68 Ethan Higgins

No. 70 RaiShaun McHaney

No. 71 Amahn Williams

No. 72 Dominick Campbell

No. 73 Henry Tabansi

No. 74 Matthew Prigmore

No. 75 Tyler Gibson

No. 76 Justin Royes

No. 77 Kasiyah Charlton

No. 78 Preston Cushman

No. 79 Daniel Marcellinus

No. 80 Elijah Hardy

No. 81 Zack Palmer

No. 82 Jordyn Bridgewater

No. 83 Dylan Burk

No. 84 Thomas Wadsworth

No. 85 Carson Hinshaw

No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 90 Mujahid Jefferson

No. 91 Donteye Drew

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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