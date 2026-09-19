How To Watch UCF Try To Bounce Back Against Georgia State

Venue: Acrisure Bounce House (Orlando, FL)

Kickoff: Saturday, 7 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Mike Corey, Analyst: Tyoka Jackson)

Radio (English): FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Gary Parris, Sideline: Scott Adams)

Radio (Spanish): UCF Knights YouTube Channel (Play-by-Play: Carlos Bohorquez, Analyst: Sergio Ruiz Torres)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner

Weather Forecast: 81 degrees with a 40% chance of rain at kickoff with winds blowing east-northeast at seven miles per hour, according to AccuWeather. However, thunderstorms are forecasted at 8 p.m.

Odds: UCF is favored by 17.5 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series History: Saturday night is the first meeting between the Knights and Georgia State.

Three Things To Know:

1. Know Thy Foe

Georgia State comes into this game at 2-0 after victories over Kennesaw State and the FCS' North Carolina A&T. The Panthers excelled on the run during both games, as they lead the Sun Belt and are 13th in the nation in rushing offense thanks to running back Lanear McCrary Jr. and Dennis Murray Jr.

Quarterback Cameran Brown, an All-Sun Belt honorable mention last season, has also been a contributor in the run game and, combined with his arm, has helped the Panthers become the Sun Belt's leader in scoring offense. Brown was 39th in the nation last season in passing efficiency, and two games into 2026, he is 18th in the nation in yards per pass attempt and 26th in the nation in completion percentage.

However, despite this offensive success during their first two games, the Panthers are also ranked 50th in the nation and sixth in the Sun Belt in red-zone offense.

The Panthers are led by third-year coach Dell McGee, but also feature former Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson as their offensive coordinator.

2. Who's In and Who's Out?

During his Monday press conference, coach Scott Frost said quarterback Alonza Barnett III is the Knights' only injured player from last week's game against Pittsburgh who is going to be out for Saturday's game against Georgia State. So, as of Monday, defensive back Jayden Bellamy and offensive lineman Cooper Terpstra are in line to take the field against the Panthers.

Additionally, Frost said that he expects EDGE Bruno Dall, defensive tackle RJ Jackson Jr. and wide receiver Duane Thomas Jr. to take the field on Saturday night, which would mark their first snaps of the season after being sidelined against Bethune-Cookman and Pittsburgh.

3. Who is going to be QB1?

With Barnett's hamstring injury keeping him out of Saturday's contest, the Knights are set to deploy a second starting quarterback for a sixth straight season. While one has not been named publicly, Frost has three options he can choose from; the pros and cons of each can be viewed here.

The odds-on favorite to get the job, however, is likely former FIU Panther Keyone Jenkins, who took the Knights' final snap against Pittsburgh after Barnett's injury and was the only quarterback besides Barnett to record passes against Bethune-Cookman.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Catch up on more UCF News below:

The Pros and Cons of Each Alonza Barnett III Backup

Biggest Overreactions UCF Football Fans Should Avoid Right Now

Six Dates UCF Men's Basketball Fans Need To Mark On Their Calendars