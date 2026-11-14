How to Watch UCF Knights vs. Arizona State: TV Channel, Kickoff Time, and Everything You Need To Know

Opponent: Arizona State Sun Devils (5-4, 3-3 Big 12)

Kickoff Time: Saturday, November 14, at 5:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Acrisure Bounce House (Orlando, Florida)

TV/Streaming: ESPNU (Play-by-Play: Chuckie Kempf, Analyst: Dustin Fox)

Radio (English): FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Gary Parris, Sideline: Scott Adams)

Radio (Spanish): UCF Knights YouTube Channel (Play-by-Play: Carlos Bohorquez, Analyst: Sergio Ruiz Torres)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner

Weather Forecast: 30 minutes before kickoff, it will be 62 degrees at Acrisure Bounce House, according to AccuWeather. Winds are forecast to blow north-northeast at 9 miles per hour and there is a 0% chance of rain.

Odds: UCF is favored by 3.5 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series History: Arizona State leads the series, 2-0.

Player Availability Report: Read more here.

Four Things To Know:

1. Grounded

Originally, Saturday's matchup between the Knights and Sun Devils was set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. However, plans changed when Arizona State was one of 12 teams whose flights were prevented from taking off Friday afternoon after the FAA issued its second nationwide ground stop since September 11, 2001.

The ground stop lasted for four hours and 21 minutes, during which time Arizona State decided that it would delay their departure to Orlando to the following morning.

In the wake of that decision, the game's kickoff time was pushed back two hours to 5:30 p.m. ET and was switched over to ESPNU.

2. Almost Bowling

Coach Scott Frost is on the precipice of his first bowl game of his second stint at UCF. All he needs is the Knights to win one of their last three remaining games, with Saturday's matchup against Arizona State serving as his first opportunity.

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The Knights have not played in a bowl game since the 2023 season.

3. Gain One, Lose Another

With probable designations all week going into game day, UCF linebacker Lewis Carter looks on the verge of returning to the field for the first time since Sep. 19.

"You know, I didn't think it was going to be this long a deal, but every injury responds different, and he's been a huge part of our team we haven't had. But I think there's a really good chance he gets some time this week," Frost said on Monday.

However, while the Knights could very well return one of their defensive leaders, it does not mean the team has taken a step towards getting back to 100% all hands on deck. Over on offense, a pair of skill position players are set to miss their first games of the season: running back Duke Watson and wide receiver Waden Charles.

The injury bug continues to wreak havoc on this UCF squad.

4. Back to Old Stomping Grounds

Oct 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Mikey Keene (12) against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Arizona State quarterback Mikey Keene, Saturday's game marks a full-circle moment as he returns to the Acrisure Bounce House for the first time since the 2022 season.

Keene began his college football career at UCF in 2021, during which he was pushed to become the Knights' starting quarterback for a majority of the season after an injury to Dillon Gabriel. He went on to throw for 1,730 yards and 17 touchdowns, and helped lead the Knights to a win over the Florida Gators in the Gasparilla Bowl. To this day, this remains the most recent UCF bowl win.

In 2022, the freshman season of UCF defensive back Demari Henderson, Keene returned to his backup role after the arrival of John Rhys Plumlee from the transfer portal. Though he did still play in four games and started one of them.

Four years later, in 2026, Keene has had a similar amount of playing time with the Sun Devils. He was switched in for Arizona State's original starter, Cutter Boley, on Oct. 17 against Texas Tech. After throwing for 256 yards and two touchdowns, he was named the starter for Kansas State.

However, during that Kansas State game, Keene went down with a knee injury, which provided a playing opportunity for Jake Fette, who has now been the starting quarterback for Arizona State's last two games.

Keene is available for Saturday's game against the Knights, but whether he sees the field or not is going to depend on Fette's health or decisions made by coach Kenny Dillingham.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Catch up on more UCF News below:

UCF Running Back Ruled Out For Arizona State Game: Injury Report Breakdown

B.T.'s Breakdown: Three Reasons Why UCF Almost Extended Its Road Losing Streak (and Two Reasons Why It Didn't)

What UCF's Offensive Line Has Gotten Right (And Wrong) in 2026